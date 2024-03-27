HBO’s first trailer for “The Jinx — Part Two” is promising “surprises and surprises.” At least, that’s what a clip of an incarcerated Robert Durst says in this first look at the upcoming six-episode docuseries.

The second installment is set to premiere April 21 on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also be available to stream on Max.

In 2015, Andrew Jarecki’s “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” shifted the true crime landscape forever and captured the world’s attention in the process. The original six-episode miniseries followed Durst, a real estate heir with a string of suspicious deaths connected to him.

These included the unsolved 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie, the killing of writer Susan Berman in 2000 and the dismemberment of Durst’s neighbor Morris Black in 2001. Throughout most of the docuseries, it seemed these cases were doomed to go the way of most true crime documentaries: lots of speculation and no concrete answers.

That was the case until HBO released its final episode. While taking a bathroom break, Durst didn’t realize he was still wearing a mic. The five words he uttered while talking to himself — “Killed them all, of course” — led to a series of trials, Durst’s arrest and justice for his apparent victims.

“Part Two” follows the original filmmaker of “The Jinx” over the course of the next eight years. It will spotlight never-before-seen hidden materials, prison calls from Durst and interviews with witnesses who have not come forward before this point.

“The Jinx — Part Two” comes from HBO Documentary Films and is a Hit The Ground Running production. Jarecki returns as director. Jarecki, Zac Stuart-Pontier and Kyle Martin serve as executive producers for the series. Additionally, Charlotte Kaufman, Sam Neave, Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus produce the project. For HBO, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez executive produced the docuseries.

“The Jinx” is currently available to stream on Max.