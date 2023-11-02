‘The Jinx’ Part 2 to Premiere in 2024

“The Jinx” is returning to HBO for a second installment. The continuation of the award-winning true crime docuseries will premiere on the network in 2024.

The news was announced during a press event with HBO CEO Casey Bloys. Part 2 will come from Andrew Jarecki, who was behind the original 2015 docuseries as well as the documentary “Capturing the Friedmans,” and is currently in production. The series will be able to stream on Max, the premium cable network’s streaming service.

“The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” is perhaps best known for its explosive ending. When Durst believed that he was alone without a microphone, he was recorded as saying “Killed them all, of course.” Though the original docuseries came to an end after six episodes, the team behind the series continued to investigate this case over the next eight years. This new installment will uncover hidden material, Durst’s prison calls and interviews from people connected to the case who have never come forward before.

Jarecki will direct this new installment. Additionally, Zac Stuart-Pontier will executive produce alongside Jarecki and Kyle Martin. For HBO, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez will executive produce. Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave will also produce alongside Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus.

The original run of “The Jinx” was nominated for six Primetime Emmys and ultimately won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series as well as Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming.

A real estate heir, Durst first gained national attention for the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack. He was also suspected of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman in 2001 and killing his neighbor Morris Black in 2001. Though Durst was originally acquitted of Black’s murder, he did not face legal action until the release of the HBO docuseries when his confession led to Durst being charged with Berman’s murder. Durst died in 2022 before his trial could begin.