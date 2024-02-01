Will Ferrell Documentary ‘Will and Harper’ Acquired by Netflix

Netflix has acquired the Will Ferrell-starring documentary “Will & Harper” out of Sundance, it was announced Thursday. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The documentary directed by Josh Greenbaum follows Ferrell after he finds out his best friend of 30 years has come out as a trans woman. The two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their friendship.

“We are thrilled about how audiences received the movie with open arms at Sundance. It’s a movie about the power of friendship and acceptance, that we hope can help shift the culture, and so we are excited to have a partner in Netflix that has the ability to reach the largest possible audience worldwide,” Greenbaum said in a statement.

Ferrell, Rafael Marmor, Jessica Elbaum, Gloria Sanchez, Josh Greenbaum and Christopher Leggett are producers. Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz for Wayfarer Studios are executive producers. Samantha Apfel and Carolina Barlow are co-producers. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal.

The film marks the fifth acquisition by Netflix from this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The studio purchased Benjamin Ree-directed documentary “Ibelin” on Jan. 19 as the festival started. They purchased the rights to “Daughters,” the Angela Patton and Natalie Rae-directed film about young girls preparing for a dads-and-daughters dance with their incarcerated fathers, on Wednesday. They’ve also purchased “Skywalkers: A Love Story” and “It’s What’s Inside.”

Ferrell has had quite the year outside of this documentary, being part of the Oscar-nominated feature “Barbie,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. He’ll next appear in “Despicable Me 4,” the latest animated adventure from Illumination Entertainment, playing one of the foes to the main character Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell).