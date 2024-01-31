Netflix Acquires ‘Daughters’ Out of Sundance

Netflix has closed the deal to acquire Sundance documentary “Daughters,” Angela Patton and Natalie Rae’s film about young girls preparing for a dads-and-daughters dance with their incarcerated fathers, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The documentary was in a competitive bidding situation as three companies puts bids in.

The documentary garnered the Audience Award in the Documentary Competition category and was voted the overall Festival Favorite. The production of “Daughters” spanned eight years before its debut at Sundance.

“Daughters” co-director Dawn Neely Patton serves as the CEO of Girls For A Change, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for young Black women. Working alongside Patton is co-director Nicole Rae, an acclaimed director known for music videos, commercials and films commissioned by the United Nations and Gates Foundation.

Rae has received nominations at the prestigious Cannes Young Lions awards. “Daughters” marks the first feature-length documentary for both Patton and Rae.

The documentary was produced by Lisa Mazzotta, Natalie Rae, Justin Benoliel, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, Laura Choi Raycroft, James Cunningham. Paul Rachman served as co-producer.

The execuive producers are Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Angela Patton, Joel Edgerton, Jessica Seinfeld, Hallee Adelman, Lydia Kives, J.M. Harper, Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Dom Thomas, Morgan Clement, Jessica Taneja, Bryn Mooser, Shane Riley, Harland Weiss, Donovan M. Boden, Isil Gilderdale, Emily Harris

The deal was brokered by CAA and Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news of Netflix’s acquisition of “Daughers.”