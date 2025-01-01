How to Watch and Stream the 136th Rose Parade

If you want to ring in the New Year with a true American tradition, you can do worse than a parade with more than 100 years of history! The Rose Parade returns for its 136th year to celebrate the 2025 New Year, and whether you want to catch the floral showcase live on TV or streaming, here’s how to watch.

What Time Is the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade will air bright and early for folks on the West Coast, from 8-10 a.m. PT (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

What Network Is the 2024 Rose Parade On?

You can watch the 2024 Rose Parade live on NBC, beginning at 8:00 am PST.

Is the Rose Parade Streaming?

Yes, the event will be simulcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, meaning you can watch it live without cable.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Rose Parade?

Returning to host are famed TV anchor/Rose Parade mainstay Al Roker and soon to depart “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who will be exiting the morning show after 6 years, but plans to stay at NBC in another role. This year marks Roker’s 26th year hosting the event, and the 98th year NBC is broadcasting.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King will serve as the 2024 Rose Parade Grand Marshal.

Where Is the Rose Parade Filmed?

The parade comes live from Pasadena California, and the hosting duo will run this year’s telecast from “TV Corner” on Orange Grove Avenue at Colorado Boulevard.

How Many Floats Are in the Rose Parade?

This year’s parade will have 39 of the signature rose-covered floats. The grand production will also have 16 equestrian teams, 24 marching bands and kicks off with a B-2 flyover.