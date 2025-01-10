How to Watch ‘Better Man’: Is the Robbie Williams Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

The latest movie musical to hit theaters is the unconventional take on British popstar Robbie Williams, “Better Man.”

The film looks at Williams’ rise and fall to pop stardom all while the musician is portrayed as a CG monkey. The film includes many of Williams’ biggest hits but also includes new songs written just for the film.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Better Man” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Better Man” come out?

“Better Man” had a limited release beginning on Dec. 25, 2024 but opens wide on Jan. 10, 2025.

Is “Better Man” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Better Man” is only available in theaters. When the Robbie Williams musical biopic lands on a streaming service we will update the page with news on where to find it.

Find “Better Man” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Better Man” cast?

Robbie Williams plays himself in the film despite being portrayed as a CG monkey. Jonno Davies handled the motion capture responsibilities for Williams’ performance. Other stars in the film include Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvany, and Frazer Hadfield.

What is “Better Man” about?

“Better Man” is a biopic telling the story of Robbie Williams’ tumultuous rise to pop stardom as he took over the charts in the UK. Here is the official logline:

“The meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.”