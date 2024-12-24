How to Watch ‘Christmas With Andrea Bocelli and Friends’: Is It Streaming?

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrates Christmas and 30 years in the music industry some help from friends, family and famous faces in “Christmas With Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special.” If you’re a fan of a classical Christmas, this might be the holiday special for you this year, dedicated to one of music’s great voices and, of course, celebrating seasonal music and cheer.

“All my life, I’ve enjoyed entertaining people in person, on record, on film and on television, and to have the opportunity of doing so on CBS, where I have had many memorable appearances over the years and with the Recording Academy, which has been a supporter of classical music for decades, is quite exciting,” Bocelli said in a statement. “I am really looking forward to sharing performances with both friends and family on my own Christmas special.”

What Time Is ‘Christmas With Andrea Bocelli and Friends’?

The Christmas special will air Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to Watch Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Special

“Christmas With Andrea Bocelli and Friends” will premiere on air on the CBS network. It will also be available to stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and will be streaming the next day For Paramount+ Essential subscribers (aka, ad-supported subscriptions).

Who Are the Guests?

It’s right there in the title, you can count on some guest joining the esteemed vocalist on stage. But who? Well, one is Dua Lipa, who just had a holiday special of her own. Additional guests include Jennifer Hudson, Josh Groban and Sofia Carson (who just appeared in Netflix’s hit Christmas thriller “Carry-On”), as well as Andrea Bocelli’s wife Veronica Bocelli and daughter Virginia Bocelli.