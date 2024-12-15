How to Watch ‘An Evening With Dua Lipa’: Is It Streaming?

Dua Lipa will usher audiences into the holiday season with a night highlighting some of the work from her latest album, “Radical Optimism.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner will be accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall. The 90-minute special will feature live performances of her pop hits, all reimagined.

“An Evening with Dua Lipa” was filmed on Oct. 17 in London, where the pop star is from. In addition to playing hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” and debuting some of her latest releases, Lipa will give an exclusive glimpse into her personal life and share anecdotes about her rise.

For more about where to watch the pop star’s primetime special and what special guests may make an appearance, keep reading.

What time is “An Evening with Dua Lipa”?

The popstar’s primetime special will air Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

Where to watch “An Evening with Dua Lipa”?

“An Evening with Dua Lipa” will premiere on the CBS Television Network, but the special will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ for SHOWTIME subscribers and the next day for essential subscribers.

Will there be any guest stars on Dua Lipa’s special?

Sir Elton John will join the three-time Grammy winning singer for her special. The Brits are set to perform their duet, “Cold Heart.”

Elton John and Dua Lipa (Credit: Radical22 Limited)

“An Evening with Dua Lipa” is supported by The Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Ben Foster. The BAFTA-winning British composer is best known for his orchestrating work on “Doctor Who,” including the BBC Proms Doctor Who events.

What songs are in the special?