Dua Lipa Shuts Down Mikey Day Trying to Show Off ‘Wild ’N Out’ Rap Skills in ‘SNL’ Promo | Video

That didn’t stop the comedian from coming up with his own incredibly lame rhymes about the “Levitating” singer

In a video promo for this weekend’s show, “Saturday Night Live” regular Mikey Day is offended when host Dua Lipa, who’s pulling double duty and also performing as musical guest, doesn’t take him up on his offer to help her out with his own musical stylings.

“You know, if you get too tired to do music, it’s all good. I’m ready to tap in,” Day tells Lipa. He cited his freestyle rap expertise from his time on the MTV battle rap improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.”

“I, uh, I didn’t know you do music,” the singer says, who then assures him, “You know, I think, I’m going to be just fine.”

“Oh, you’re not gonna ask me to spit something?” Day responds. “OK. Wow. Dua Lipa is really not going to ask me to spit something.”

As they start to record another promo, he busts out with, “Whoa-oh. Dua Lipa. 
Double trouble. Double the Dua. Double the Lipa,” as she throws up her hands and grimaces behind him.

“Uh, are you OK?” she asks.

Day and host Ryan Gosling cracked up the entire cast — except for Kenan Thompson — when he and “The Fall Guy” star turned up in a town hall sketch as animated duo Beavis and Butthead. They pulled the same stunt — pun intended — at the premiere of Gosling’s new movie, in which he plays a Hollywood stuntman.

This Saturday will be Lipa’s hosting debut, but her third time performing on the show. Her new album, “Radical Optimism,” drops on Friday. Her acting credits include “Barbie,” in which she played Mermaid Barbie (alongside John Cena as a Merman Ken), and the spy movie spoof “Argylle.”

On Thursday, NBC announced that Season 49 would close out its final two episodes with hosts Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal, featuring musical guests Vampire Weekend and “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter.

