Maya Rudolph, Jake Gyllenhaal Set to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Loot” star Maya Rudolph will host “Saturday Night Live” on May 11 and “Road House” star Jake Gyllenhaal will host on May 18, NBC announced on Thursday.

Rudolph, whose Apple TV+ series “Loot” just returned for its second season, is hosting for the third time. She was an “SNL” regular from 2000 to 2007 and previously hosted in 2012 and 2021. She also voices Diane Birch and Connie on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.”

The musical guest on May 11 will be Vampire Weekend, who are making their fourth appearance. The Grammy-winning band is currently on tour with its new album, “Only God Was Above Us.”

Gyllenhaal, whose “Presumed Innocent” limited series premieres June 12 on Apple TV+, will also be hosting for the third time, having previously headlined in 2007 and 2022.

The musical guest for the Season 49 finale on May 18 will be Sabrina Carpenter, who recently earned her first Billboard top 10 hit with her new single, “Espresso.” She served as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour in 2017.

Carpenter is also an actress, known for playing Maya Hart on “Girl Meets World” and Princess Vivian on “Sofia the First.” She made her acting debut in a 2011 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” In 2020, she played lead character Cady Heron in the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical. Her feature films include 2018’s “The Hate U Give” and 2022’s “Emergency”

They follow Dua Lipa, who makes her hosting debut and will perform as musical guest on the show for the third time on Saturday. Her new album, “Radical Optimism,” is out on Friday.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Previous seasons of the long-running sketch show can also be streamed on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.