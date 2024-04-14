Dua Lipa Set as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest in May

The “Houdini” singer is making her “Saturday Night Live” debut

dua-lipa
Getty Images
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Dua Lipa will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in May as the host and musical guest for the May 4 episode of the NBC show. The news was announced during Saturday’s episode of “SNL,” hosted by Ryan Gosling with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

The “Houdini” singer will release her third album, “Radical Optimism,” on May 3.

Dua Lipa will kick off the final shows of Season 49, which got off to a late start due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike that pushed the premiere to October.

Lipa is a three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who had a big 2023 thanks to her “Barbie” song “Dance the Night.” She also played Mermaid Barbie in that film and played the role of LaGrange in the February spy thriller “Argylle” opposite Henry Cavill.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella
Read Next
Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Jerrod Carmichael Crush at Coachella: 'I Looked Terrible' | Video

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.