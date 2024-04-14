Dua Lipa Set as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest in May

Dua Lipa will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in May as the host and musical guest for the May 4 episode of the NBC show. The news was announced during Saturday’s episode of “SNL,” hosted by Ryan Gosling with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

The “Houdini” singer will release her third album, “Radical Optimism,” on May 3.

Dua Lipa will kick off the final shows of Season 49, which got off to a late start due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike that pushed the premiere to October.

Lipa is a three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who had a big 2023 thanks to her “Barbie” song “Dance the Night.” She also played Mermaid Barbie in that film and played the role of LaGrange in the February spy thriller “Argylle” opposite Henry Cavill.