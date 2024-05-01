An unexpected pair of celebrities stole the “The Fall Guy” red carpet: Beavis and Butt-Head. Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day donned their viral “Saturday Night Live” costumes on Tuesday night and interrupted an interview with Gosling’s co-star, Emily Blunt.

In the interview, Blunt can barely hold back her laughter as Gosling and Day drift over to her. Day then gets right in front of the camera, his exposed Butt-Head teeth on full display. True to the original “SNL” sketch, Gosling-as-Beavis introduces himself as Dean, and Day-as-Butt-Head introduces himself as Jeff. Repeatedly, the two mispronounce Blunt’s name as “Emily Blart.”

“We met at an AI conference,” Gosling says.

“And we got some attention, and now we’re at a premiere,” Day finishes.

Gosling then pulled out a Blunt deep cut. “Were you in ‘Salmon Fishing in the Yemen?’ I love that film!” Watch the full interview below.

“You’re Emma Blunt? Were you in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen? I love that film!” pic.twitter.com/RskUJFPZeZ — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) May 1, 2024

Gosling and Day first made headlines for their Beavis and Butt-Head impressions on the April 13 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” In the sketch, a NewsNation livestream event about artificial intelligence is repeatedly interrupted when the event’s host and the speaker get distracted by two audience members who look identical to the MTV characters. As silly as the sketch was, it was Heidi Gardner’s reaction that helped push it to the next level. Though she desperately tries to keep a straight face, Garner can’t stop herself from giggling as she takes in Gosling and Day’s costumes and prosthetics.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” wasn’t the first time “SNL” or even Day have played with distracting cartoon characters from the ’90s. Season 43’s “Google Talk” has a nearly identical premise as “Beavis and Butt-Head.” The sketch revolved around Jessica Chastain’s character hosting a Google even about bullying. But the event is repeatedly interrupted by an audience member named Bart Sampson (Day), who is constantly mistaken for Burt Simpson.