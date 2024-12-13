‘Carry-On’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Christmas Thriller?

Following the rollout of their more traditional holiday fare, Netflix is heading into “Die Hard” territory with the release of their Christmas-set action movie “Carry-On” — and it’s got a cast full of familiar faces.
Directed by “The Shallows” and “Non-Stop” filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows a TSA agent and wannabe cop who gets his chance to bring down the bad guys when a mysterious traveler blackmails him to get a dangerous package through airport security.
Here’s a handy guide to the “Carry-On” cast and where you might have seen them before.
Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek
Taron Egerton plays TSA agent Ethan Kopek, who gets blackmailed into helping a criminal sneak a mystery bag onto a plane. Egerton’s best-known roles include Eggsy in the “Kingsman” films, Elton John in “Rocketman” and the voice of Johnny in the animated “Sing” movies. He also earned Emmy and BAFTA nominations for his performance in the AppleTV+ series “Black Bird.”
Jason Bateman as Traveler
Emmy-winner Jason Bateman plays the mysterious traveler who’s on the other side of the line, calling the shots with Kopek. Between “Ozark” and “Arrested Development,” Bateman has been a Netflix regular for years, and is also known for “The Outsider,” “The Gift,” “Game Night” and “Horrible Bosses.” If you were wondering why his voice sounds so familiar, he also voices Nick Wilde in “Zootopia” and hosts the “Smartless” podcast with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.
Sofia Carson as Nora Parisi
Former Disney Channel star Sofia Carson plays Nora, Kopek’s girlfriend and higher-up at the airport. Carson is best known for playing Evie (the Evil Queen’s daughter) in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise, as well as Netflix films “Purple Hearts” and “Feel the Beat.”
Danielle Deadwyler as Elena Cole
Danielle Deadwyler plays Detective Elena Cole, who’s investigating a case that leads her to the scheme at the airport. Deadwyler is coming off of an awards run last year for playing Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till” — and heading right back into awards season 2024 with her acclaimed “The Piano Lesson” performance earning early buzz. Deadwyler is also known for “Station Eleven,” “Watchmen,” “From Scratch” and “The Harder They Fall.”
Dean Norris as Phil Sarkowski
“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris plays Kopek’s boss, Phil Sarkowski. Norris is best known for his acclaimed and fan-favorite role as Hank Schrader on “BB,” but the veteran actor has a stacked résumé — including “Under the Dome,” “Total Recall,” “The United States of Al,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Claws.”
Theo Rossi as Watcher
Fresh off of his turn as Dr. Julian Rush in HBO’s DC series hit “The Penguin,” Theo Rossi plays the Watcher, the eyes (and sights) on the outside for Bateman’s Traveler. Best known for his long-running role as “Juice” on “Sons of Anarchy,” you might also know Rossi from “Emily the Criminal,” “Luke Cage” or “Army of the Dead.”
Josh Brener as Herschel
Josh Brener plays Detective Cole’s man in the chair, Herschel. You probably recognize Brener from playing “Big Head” on “Silicon Valley” or for “Saturday Night,” “The Last of Us,” “3 Body Problem” and “Mythic Quest.” He’s also lent his voice to several series, including “The Mighty Ones,” “Rugrats” (2021), “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles” and “DuckTales” (2017).
Sinqua Walls as Jason Noble
Sinqua Walls plays Kopek’s fellow TSA agent, Jason Noble. Walls was most recently seen in “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” on Peacock, with previous credits including “Once Upon a Time,” “Teen Wolf,” “Power,” “Resort to Love,” “Nanny,” “The Blackening” and “White Men Can’t Jump” (2023).
Tonatiuh as Mateo Flores
Tonatiuh plays the man trying to bring the mystery bag through security, Mateo Flores. His previous roles include “Vida,” “Promised Land” and “Hidden Canyons.”
Logan Marshall-Green as Agent Alcot
“The Invitation” and “Upgrade” actor Logan Marshall-Green pops up in the film as Agent Alcot, who winds up on the case with Elena Cole. You might also recognize him from “Prometheus,” “Big Sky” and “Devil.”