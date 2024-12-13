‘Carry-On’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Christmas Thriller?

Following the rollout of their more traditional holiday fare, Netflix is heading into “Die Hard” territory with the release of their Christmas-set action movie “Carry-On” — and it’s got a cast full of familiar faces.

Directed by “The Shallows” and “Non-Stop” filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows a TSA agent and wannabe cop who gets his chance to bring down the bad guys when a mysterious traveler blackmails him to get a dangerous package through airport security.

Here’s a handy guide to the “Carry-On” cast and where you might have seen them before.