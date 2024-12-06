The 21 Best New Movies Streaming in December 2024

The year is almost at a close, but December is the perfect time to catch up on movies you missed earlier this year. This month brings a bevy of hit new releases to streaming as well as old favorites and streaming originals, all waiting to be consumed before, during or after the holidays. Below we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best new movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and beyond this month.

Check out our list of the best new movies streaming in December below.

“Smile 2”

Paramount

Paramount+ – Dec. 3

The sequel to 2022’s surprise hit “Smile,” which was originally meant to be a direct-to-Paramount+ title, “Smile 2” is bigger, stranger and more unsettling. Instead of a small town therapist, writer/director Parker Finn’s follow-up focuses on Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), an international pop star. That means that her encounter with the demon, which elicits a ghastly grin from its victims, and the breakdown that follows, is very public. As Riley prepares for a global new tour, after a car accident that claimed the life of her boyfriend (Ray Nicholson), she has particular difficulty discerning what is real and what is part of the demon’s insidious plot. Parker stages the set pieces thrillingly, with big scares and ingenious flourishes, like some of the best transitions this side of “Highlander” (there’s one involving an elevator door that is priceless). With a supporting cast that includes Rosemary DeWitt, Lukas Gage and Dylan Gelula and a cameo from Kyle Gallner from the first movie, anchored by a genuine movie star turn by Scott, and “Smile 2” isn’t just as good as the original – it’s better. – Drew Taylor

“That Christmas”

Netflix

Netflix – Dec. 4

Richard Curtis, who just received an honorary Oscar for his work, is a true legend – this is the man responsible for the screenplays for “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill” and the wildly underrated “Yesterday,” as well as writing and directing “Love Actually,” a genuine Christmas classic. And “That Christmas,” which features a script from Curtis (Peter Souter also worked on it), is his first animated feature. It’s based on a series of children’s books that Curtis wrote and it features all of the hallmarks of his live-action filmography – intersecting, crisscrossing narrative threads; thoughtful narration; and wry observations about the human spirit. Yes, you will laugh. Yes, you will cry. It’s some classic Curtis stuff, after all. Only this time, it is gorgeously animated (it was produced by Locksmith and animated by DNEG), features a subplot about turkeys and has Brian Cox voicing Santa Claus. (Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Bill Nighy and Rhys Darby are also part of the voice cast.) It might be too early to call “That Christmas” a new yuletide classic. But maybe next year. – Drew Taylor

“Biggest Heist Ever”

Netflix

Netflix – Dec. 6

Honestly, we don’t know a ton about “Biggest Heist Ever,” aside from its truly gripping trailer and the fact that the official description says that the doc concerns two thieves, named Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan and nicknamed the Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde, who were responsible for “the most lucrative heist ever.” The official synopsis also comes with a warning – “the story only gets weirder.” Keep in mind these two started out as aspiring rappers, so if that’s where it began and got weirder from there, we’re really in for a ride. – Drew Taylor

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Warner Bros.

Max – Dec. 6

The juice is loose (again). Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic, sees an adult Lydia (Winona Ryder) returning to Winter River, Connecticut, following the death of her father Charles (Jeffrey Jones, who doesn’t return for, um, reasons). While there, her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) falls in love with a local boy and, inevitably, Lydia and her stepmother Delia (Catherine O’Hara, stealing the show) are forced to call on the supernatural prankster Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) for help. A sequel to “Beetlejuice” had been in the works since the early 1990’s, most infamously with a script that involved the action being relocated to Hawaii (in the climax Betelgeuse entered a surfing competition), so it’s a miracle that this movie exists at all. Maybe most surprising of all is how entertaining the movie turned out to be – it’s weird and funny and heartfelt and features a ton of practical creatures and stop-motion monsters. Basically, it’s everything that a sequel to “Beetlejuice” should have been. Now we patiently wait for the inevitable third movie. – Drew Taylor

“Fly Me to the Moon”

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in “Fly Me to the Moon” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Apple TV+ – Dec. 6

“Fly Me to the Moon” is a true Hollywood rarity – a $100 million romantic comedy featuring two really-for-real movie stars (Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, who also produced) that was released, ever briefly, in theaters. Johansson plays a PR executive who is hired by NASA in 1968 to stoke interest in the space program. Tatum plays the launch director of the program who butts up against her ideas (including the decision to film a back-up moon landing, directed by a tempestuous Jim Rash). But wouldn’t you know it? They wind up falling for each other. “Fly to the Moon” is fun and light on its feet, with solid direction from Greg Berlanti and a terrific supporting cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano and Anna Garcia. When the movie hit theaters this past summer it failed to take off (both commercially and critically) but it feels like it could find its audience on streaming. Ready to swoon? – Drew Taylor

“Speak No Evil”

James McAvoy in “Speak No Evil” (Universal)

Peacock – Dec. 6

This insta-remake of the 2022 Danish-Dutch original stars Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy as a couple traveling in Europe with their daughter, who become vacation buddies with James McAvoy and his wife Aisling Franciosi. When Davis and McNairy decide to visit their new besties at their remote English cottage, that’s when things really get weird. This new version comes from British filmmaker James Watkins, who made the effectively spooky old timey ghost story “The Woman in Black,” who manages to soften the original, pitch-black ending for something slightly more palpable (that still packs a punch). But the less you know about “Speak No Evil” the better – it is one of those movies that expertly builds tension and dread until you almost can’t bear it. It helps that everyone is so good in their respective roles, particularly McAvoy, who utterly transforms into his monstrous character. It’s one of the more underrated performances of the year, with McAvoy changing his physicality, mannerisms and posture. McAvoy is chilling and transfixing. Talk about a mutation. – Drew Taylor

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

A still from “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” Photo by Herb Ritts / AUGUST (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Max – Dec. 7

Bring tissues for the acclaimed documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.” The documentary charts the life of the “Superman” actor, both before and after the 1995 horse-riding accident that made him a quadriplegic, with a focus on his advocacy for disability rights and care and close friendship with Robin Williams. The film — which was picked up by Warner Bros. Discovery and DC out of Sundance — boasts a bevy of archival footage and interviews with Reeve and new interviews with family members and those who knew him, like Glenn Close and Susan Sarandon. – Adam Chitwood

“It Ends With Us”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in “It Ends With Us” (Sony Pictures)

Netflix – Dec. 9

The Colleen Hoover hit finally arrives on Netflix just in time for the holidays. Blake Lively stars in this adaptation of the beloved book “It Ends With Us” as a woman who strikes up a relationship with a surgeon (Justin Baldoni), only to discover he’s a domestic abuser. The behavior forces Lively’s character to reckon with her own past, all while she reconnects with an old boyfriend (Brandon Sklenar). – Adam Chitwood

“Sugarcane”

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Hulu – Dec. 10

One of the best documentaries of the year and a frontrunner for the Oscar, “Sugarcane” chronicles an investigation into the Canadian Indigenous residential school system, in which indigenous children were taken from their homes and enrolled in Catholic schools as part of a push for assimilation. Abuse was rampant at the schools, as filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Cassie speak with survivors, some of whom are Julian’s own family members. It’s a devastating, horrifying documentary told with extreme empathy. – Adam Chitwood

“Maria”

Angelina Jolie in “Maria” (Netflix)

Netflix – Dec. 11

Director Pablo Larraín and writer Steven Knight continue their profiles of highly influential women (following 2016’s Jacqueline Kennedy film “Jackie” and 2021’s “Spencer” about Princess Diana) with “Maria,” which centers on opera singer Maria Callas. (Callas, like Kennedy, was in a long-term relationship with Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.) Maria is portrayed by Angelina Jolie, who is already receiving rave reviews and early Oscar buzz for her performance, with Larraín and Knight focusing on Callas’ later years, as she lived in isolation in Paris. Callas died when she was only 53. When “Maria” premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, it received an eight-minute standing ovation. Jolie was reportedly moved to tears. Will you have the same reaction when you watch “Maria?” Considering Larraín’s previous films in this loose trilogy, which combined genuine lyricism with historical fact, we’re betting yes. – Drew Taylor

“Carry-On”

Taron Egerton in “Carry-On” (Netflix)

Netflix – Dec. 13

Jaume Collet-Serra has built an impressive filmography making white-knuckle thrillers set in confined locations – movies like “The Shallows,” “Orphan” and a string of unusually compelling Liam Neeson vehicles (the best, perhaps, is 2015’s “Run All Night”). After a brief foray into big budget franchises (with DC’s “Black Adam” and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”), he has returned to the style of film that he made his name with. And what a return it is. “Carry-On” stars Taron Egerton stars as a TSA agent who, during a busy holiday season, is blackmailed by a mysterious figure (Jason Bateman) into letting a suspicious bag get through security. From there, Collet-Serra spins a thrilling yarn, clearly indebted to John McTiernan’s immortal Christmastime action classic “Die Hard,” that brings real suspense, real action and, crucially, real emotion. Egerton is the relatable, somewhat shaggy hero, who has a lot to prove and Bateman is a genuinely creepy villain, always one step ahead of any potential roadblock (until he isn’t). With a starry supporting cast that includes Sofia Carson, Logan Marshall-Green, Danielle Deadwyler and Dean Norris and a pulse-pounding score from Lorne Bafle, “Carry-On” is the yule tide thriller you didn’t know you needed but now can’t imagine your life without. Open this present as soon as you can. – Drew Taylor

“Conclave”

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

Peacock – Dec. 13

“Conclave” comes home. Edward Berger’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a rip-roaring thriller set within the hallowed halls of the Vatican. Based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same name, it follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he scrambles to hold a conclave following the unexpected death of the pope. Fiennes flits from fire to fire as he tries to establish the number of votes that will elect a new pope, with twists and turns coming from every corner. (The less you know about the actual plot, the better.) Berger turns what could be rote or hoary into something compulsive and emotionally fraught; he details the process of the pope’s election in minute detail, making you really feel the process with tactile verisimilitude. And Fiennes is impeccable, leading a tremendous cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto (as an instantly iconic vaping cardinal) and a scene-stealing Isabella Rossellini. It’s arguably the most entertaining Oscar contender this season, as thoughtful as it is thrilling. – Drew Taylor

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

Elton John (Getty Images)

Disney+ – Dec. 13

This new concert documentary, originally titled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend,” premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was warmly received, with critics describing it as exciting and moving (maybe even more so now that it’s been revealed that John is essentially blind). “Elton John: Never Too Late,” which Disney acquired for $30 million, was directed by R.J. Cutler (Netflix’s recent “Martha”) and David Furnish (John’s husband and the director of several documentary projects, including 1997’s “Tantrums & Tiaras”) and looks back on the singer’s enviable career as he prepares for his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium. (Side note: this 2022 concert, which you can also watch on Disney+, was where Disney CEO Bob Chapek learned that he was being fired and replaced by previous CEO Bob Iger.) According to the official synopsis, John “recounts his struggles with adversity, abuse, and addiction, and how he overcame them to become the icon he is today.” It sounds great – full of the drama, conflict and triumph that make John’s songs so powerful. – Drew Taylor

“Jolie: Folie a Deux”

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker: Folie á Deux” (Warner Bros.)

Max – Dec. 13

Ready to watch what is arguably the most controversial sequel in recent memory? (Judging by the box office, you probably missed it in the theater.) “Joker: Folie à Deux” is the follow-up to 2019’s Oscar-winning “Joker,” and reunites Joaquin Phoenix (returning as the title character) and director Todd Phillips. This time around Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for the murder spree he went on in the first movie, which culminated in the on-air assassination of a talk show host (played by Robert DeNiro). And for even more chaos, Lady Gag has been added as Harley Quinn, because of course she has. Oh and it should be noted that this time around, it’s a musical – a full-on jukebox musical, with Joker and Harley singing standards in the style of an old timey variety show. Those looking for a more conventional follow-up to the Scorsese-indebted original will definitely be disappointed – whatever you’re imagining “Joker 2” will be, this is not it. But those who are on its level are fiercely devoted – recently Quentin Tarantino expressed his admiration for the movie. And as “Joker: Folie à Deux” finally hits streaming, its followers will undoubtedly grow. At the very least, it’ll be nice to have an opinion on one of the year’s most polarizing movies. – Drew Taylor

“Cuckoo”

Hunter Schafer in “Cuckoo” (Neon)

Hulu – Dec. 17

One of the best horror movies of 2024 – and one of the best movies of the year, period, is this curio from German filmmaker Tilman Singer, whose student film “Luz” was released theatrically in 2018. (It is terrific. You should definitely watch it.) “Cuckoo” follows a teenager girl (played by Hunter Schafer) who moves with her family to a retreat in the German Alps where her father (Marton Csokas) once worked. While there, she comes under the sway of a mad scientist (Dan Stevens, chewing scenery with reckless abandon) and becomes suspicious of what is really going on at the retreat. (The less you know the better.) “Cuckoo” is unpredictable, gorgeously photographed (in 35mm no less!) and tons of fun, as it veers from absurdist comedy to stark terror and back again. It also cements Singer as one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and is proof that Neon, which also released “Longlegs” earlier this year, is one of the premiere destinations for elevated genre fare. “Cuckoo” feels like a future cult classic. It deserves to be anyway. – Drew Taylor

“The Six Triple Eight”

Kerry Washington in “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Netflix – Dec. 20

Tyler Perry tackles the true story of an all-Black, all-female battalion in World War II in “The Six Triple Eight,” the writer-director’s latest Netflix original film as he seems intent on churning out as many Netflix movies as humanly possible. Kerry Washington leads a cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon. – Adam Chitwood

“Juror #2”

Nicholas Hoult in “Juror #2” (Warner Bros.)

Max – Dec. 20

At 94, Clint Eastwood keeps bringing the hits. “Juror #2,” a taut legal thriller and equally gripping morality play, is as effortlessly entertaining as any of the filmmaker’s earlier films. Nicholas Hoult plays a journalist who is drafted into a jury for a high-profile murder case. The problem? Hoult slowly realizes that he might have been responsible for the murdered woman’s death. It leads to a fascinating moral conundrum, especially because of the political implications – the prosecutor on the case (Toni Collette) is running for district attorney, mostly on the back of the case. (Chris Messina plays the dogged defense attorney.) There are some very sharp twists and turns in “Juror #2” but what the movie does best is put you in the shoes of Hoult’s character, as he wrestles with the moral implications of his decision – whether or not he will come forward and how that will impact his young wife (Zoey Deutch), pregnant with their first child. Throw in some killer supporting performances from J.K. Simmons, Leslie Bibb and Keifer Sutherland, who plays Hoult’s AA sponsor, and you’ve got a wonderful movie night at home. “Juror #2” will be found guilty … of being great. – Drew Taylor

“A Haunting in Venice”

Kenneth Branagh in “A Haunting in Venice” (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

Prime Video – Dec. 1

The best Poirot film Kenneth Branagh has made is 2023’s “A Haunting in Venice,” which puts Branagh’s inspector in the middle of a haunted house to discover whether the mansion is truly full of ghosts. Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh and “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly round out the cast, but it’s Haris Zambarloukas’ striking, shadow-filled cinematography that leaves the strongest mark. This one’s spooky! – Adam Chitwood

“Meet Me in St. Louis”

Judy Garland in “Meet Me In St. Louis” (Credit: MGM)

Max – Dec. 1

1944’s “Meet Me in St. Louis” is a delightful musical that features a scene in which a young girl violently murders several snowmen. Set at the turn of the 20th century, the story takes place over vignettes set during different seasons in St. Louis, with Judy Garland playing the daughter in a family that’s leading the charge in the Louisiana Purchase Exposition. The songs are great, it looks incredible and it’s a terrific Christmas movie. – Adam Chitwood

“The Batman”

Colin Farrell in “The Penguin.” (HBO)

Prime Video – Dec. 1

Putting a new spin on a character like Batman is incredibly difficult, but director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson accomplish this and much more in the 2022 reboot “The Batman.” The film picks up in Bruce Wayne’s second year of prowling the streets as the caped crusader, and finds him roped into an investigation into a series of killings committed by The Riddler (Paul Dano). Reeves draws from films like “Zodiac” and “All the President’s Men” to result in a process-driven (and wildly compelling) crime thriller that packs some of the most striking cinematography in the character’s history thanks to Oscar-winner Greig Fraser. And that score by Michael Giacchino is a new classic. At three hours in length this one’s quite long, but it’s the detective-driven Batman story fans have long been waiting for. – Adam Chitwood

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice – Ultimate Edition”

Warner Bros.

Prime Video – Dec. 1

Yes, the Ultimate Edition of Zack Snyder’s much-maligned “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” is actually good. Or at least a major improvement over the theatrical cut. The director’s cut is over three hours long but adds much needed context to the supersized tale of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman going toe-to-toe then eventually teaming up (with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman too!) to tackle Jesse Eisenberg’s Zuckerberg-esque Lex Luthor. – Adam Chitwood

“Sicario”

Lionsgate

Prime Video – Dec. 1

Before Denis Villeneuve brought “Dune” to life, he casually made one of the best thrillers of the century by teaming up with future “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. “Sicario” stars Emily Blunt as an FBI agent who teams up with a government task force to bring down a powerful cartel. Josh Brolin is a CIA officer who knows no limits while Benicio Del Toro plays a quiet assassin enlisted to help their cause. It’s taught and immaculately photographed by the great Roger Deakins, but it’s the film’s allegory that truly leaves a mark as Blunt is a stand-in for your average American citizen while Brolin’s ethically nebulous character represents the lengths to which the government will go in the name of “the greater good.” – Adam Chitwood