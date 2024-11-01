The 25 Best New Movies Streaming in November 2024

November is here, and with sunset falling sooner and sooner, what better way to spend your down time than snuggled up on the couch watching a great movie? A bevy of films are newly streaming in November and we’ve rounded up a curated list of the best ones added to Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and beyond this month.

Check out our picks for the best new movies streaming in November 2024 below.

“Music by John Williams”

“Music by John Williams” (Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Disney+ – Nov. 1

John Williams is the elder statesman of film music. His scores conjure memories and transport you to different times and places. Just think about what he’s contributed over the years, from “Jaws” to “Star Wars” to “Indiana Jones” to “Harry Potter” to “Jurassic Park” to “Home Alone.” Even lesser-known scores crackle with intensity, technical proficiency and creative flair (think Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” or John Badham’s “Dracula”). The term “living legend” doesn’t apply to many, but it applies to John Williams. This all new documentary, directed by Laurent Bouzereau and produced by Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard (among others), features interviews with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Branford Marsalis “whose lives have been touched by Williams’ timeless music.” The movie premiered as part of the American Film Institute festival in Los Angeles and the reviews were rapturous. Just be prepared to watch through a waterfall of tears. Nothing quite gets you like a John Williams score. – Drew Taylor

“Meet Me Next Christmas”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 6

This new Netflix Christmas movie, which stars Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Kofi Siriboe, has a pretty adorable synopsis: “On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.” And in case you were wondering, yes, Netflix is attempting to challenge Lifetime this year for the amount of yuletide movies that it is putting out. Grab your Santa hat and buckle up. – DT

“My Old Ass”

Elliott (Maisy Stella) and Kath (Maria Dizzia) in “My Old Ass” (Credit: Marni Grossman/Prime Video)

Prime Video – Nov. 7

Megan Park is one of the most exciting young filmmakers working today. After her excellent debut feature “The Fallout,” about high school kids navigating life following a school shooting, she returns with something together altogether funnier and more joyful. But you’ll still probably cry. “My Old Ass” follows Elliott (Maisy Stella in her film debut), who, during her 18th birthday mushroom trip, comes face-to-face with her nearly 40-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). Older Elliott tries to inform her younger self about what it means to be her age (and to grow up). But will she listen and take her lessons to heart? “My Old Ass” was a sensation when it premiered early this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was snapped up by Amazon MGM Studios. Margot Robbie are among the film’s producers. – DT

“Look Back”

GKids

Prime Video – Nov. 7

Based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of “Chainsaw Man,” “Look Back” is described in its officially synopsis as looking to capture “the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration. The heart-wrenching story is the stunning feature-length directorial debut from Kiyotaka Oshiyama that will leave you in tears and inspire you to chase your own artistic dreams.” The movie premiered out-of-competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year, where it received warm reviews. Who doesn’t love an animated coming-of-age tale? Especially one that looks (and feels) as beautiful as this does? Exactly. – DT

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool & Wolverine” (Marvel Studios/Disney)

Disney+ – Nov. 12

As the title would suggest, in the third “Deadpool” outing, the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) finally teams up with the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Or at least a Wolverine. This being the multiverse-obsessed Marvel Studios, Deadpool has to travel to another dimension and grab that world’s Wolverine, since the death of Logan (an “anchor being”) has led to the potential disintegration of Deadpool’s universe. (Don’t think about it, just smile and nod.) Of course, a larger adventure unfolds when Deadpool and Wolverine are together, as they face down Charles Xavier’s evil twin (Emma Corrin), an army of Deadpool duplicates and much, much more. The movie was an oversized success when it was released theatrically this summer, much of the surprise has probably eroded thanks to endless spoilers being shared on social media. But at its heart, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is still a pretty great buddy movie, excessive cameos be damned. Let’s f—in’ go. – DT

“Emilia Perez”

Selena Gomez in “Emilia Perez” (Netflix)

Netflix – Nov. 13

The latest wild swing from French auteur Jacques Audiard (“Rust and Bone,” “The Sisters Brothers”) is “Emilia Pérez,” which became a sensation when it premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. (It ultimately lost the Palme d’Or to “Anora,” but by all accounts was very much in contention.) Karla Sofía Gascón stars as the title character, a fearsome cartel leader who enlists a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) to help her fake her own death, so that she can live her life as her true self. Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir and Édgar Ramírez also star. Oh and did we mention it was a musical? Because it’s a musical. Considering “Emilia Pérez” is Netflix’s big Best Picture Oscar contender, you’ll be hearing a whole lot about the movie in the next few months. – DT

“Hot Frosty”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 13

What if you fell in love with a literal snowman? That’s the premise of “Hot Frosty,” a new Netflix original Christmas movie starring Hallmark stalwart Lacey Chabert. She plays a widow who magically brings a snowman to life with a magic scarf, and as these things go, the snowman-turned-human turns out to be a hunk (Dustin Milligan of “Schitt’s Creek” fame). But can they seal the deal before he melts? – Adam Chitwood

“Twisters”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in “Twisters” (Universal Pictures)

Peacock – Nov. 15

One of the year’s very best movies, Lee Isaac Chung’s “Twisters” smartly updates the bad weather thrillers of the 1996 classic “Twister.” Daisy Edger-Jones plays a young meteorologist who is, of course, saddled with a tragic backstory but gets back out into the field thanks to the urging of an old friend (Anthony Ramos). While storm-chasing, she comes across a hotshot YouTube tornado chaser (Glen Powell) and together they team up to bring her anti-tornado technology to life. Chung, who had previously directed the postage stamp-sized A24 drama “Minari,” embraces all of the tools and tricks of big budget Hollywood filmmaking (the wizards from Industrial Light & Magic return from the original film). But, crucially, Chung, who grew up in tornado alley, understands the people that the storms impact – there’s nothing condescending or belittling it. And he also understands the landscape, the topography where the tornadoes play, to an almost unreal degree. It gives the movie texture, weight and verisimilitude and it turns what could have been just a fun summer romp into a deeply empathetic entertainment. – DT

“Thelma”

“Thelma” (Credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Hulu – Nov. 15

“Thelma” is an extremely sweet action movie that stars 94-year-old June Squibb as a woman who gets scammed out of a large sum of money and decides to track the criminal down. The film is shot in the style of a “Mission: Impossible”-style actioner, but the “action” is age-appropriate – there are intense scenes of Thelma riding her scooter, getting off a bed and navigating the halls of a nursing home. It’s funny and thrilling and heartwarming all at once. – AC

“Watchmen: Chapter 1”

“Watchmen: Chapter 1” (Warner Bros.)

Max – Nov. 18

How many adaptations of “Watchmen” are too many adaptations of “Watchmen?” Following Zack Snyder’s operatic big-screen version and Damon Lindelof’s bold retelling for HBO, not to mention comic book initiatives like “Before Watchmen” and “Doomsday Clock,” and that’s a lot of additional material for a title that was, for decades, recognized as a miniseries (later graphic novel) written by Alan Moore and drawn by Dave Gibbons. The latest adaptation is a slavish recreation that was written by “Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski and animated by Studio Mir, the Korean studio behind “The Legend of Korra” and, most recently, “X-Men ’97.” And honestly, this first half of the animated feature is pretty great – a moody, evocative adaptation with terrific voice work (Matthew Rhys is Nite Own II, Titus Welliver is Rorshach, Adrienne Barbeau is Silk Spectre I, etc.). For the “Watchmen” completists, you could do far worse than this gorgeously animated version. – DT

“The Merry Gentleman”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 20

Another in Netflix’s robust slate of new Christmas originals is “The Merry Gentlemen,” a spicy holiday film. Chad Michael Murray finds himself the star of an all-male revue show when a former big-city dancer (played by Britt Robertson) works to save her parents’ small-town performing venue. Male strippers and Christmas, what could go wrong? – AC

“Blitz”

Saoirse Ronan in “Blitz” (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ – Nov. 22

“12 Years a Slave” and “Widows” filmmaker Steve McQueen returns with a big, bold take on the World War II drama. “Blitz” chronicles the epic journey of a nine-year-old boy in WWII London whose mother sends him to the countryside for safety. But determined to return home, he sets off on a journey during the blitz to find his mom, crossing paths with a disparate number of people along the way. – AC

“Spellbound”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 22

Skydance Animation returns with their first animated feature since “Luck” in 2022 (and their first film since signing a new overall deal with Netflix). In “Spellbound,” directed by “Shrek” filmmaker Vicky Jenson, Ellian (Rachel Zegler) is a young princess who is faced with an impossible dilemma – her parents (played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) have been turned into massive monsters. This leads her on a mythic quest, along with her advisor (John Lithgow) and two advisors (Tituss Burgess and Nathan Lane) to uncover the truth behind the curse that turned her parents into monsters (and the antidote that can hopefully turn them back). Full of bright animation and toe-tapping tunes from Disney legends Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, “Spellbound” is just as big and ambitious as Disney’s theatrical Thanksgiving offering “Moana 2.” Only this one you can watch at home and not get out of your pajamas. Talk about magical. – DT

“The Piano Lesson”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 22

Netflix Oscar hopeful “The Piano Lesson” is an adaptation of the August Wilson play of the same name, which chronicles the brewing battle inside a family over a prized heirloom: a piano. John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Samuel L. Jackson, Erykah Badu, Ray Fisher and Corey Hawkins star in the film from director Malcolm Washington. – AC

“Robot Dreams”

“Robot Dreams” (Neon)

Hulu – Nov. 26

One of last year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar contenders, “Robot Dreams” is one of the best movies – animated or otherwise – of the past few years. “Robot Dreams,” based on the book by Sara Varon, is based on an imagined 1980s version of New York City, populated exclusively by anthropomorphic animals. After a period of crushing loneliness, Dog orders Robot for companionship. And his life is forever changed. Part of what makes “Robot Dreams” so powerful is that it is completely wordless. There is music, of course, and some excellent uses of Earth Wind & Fire’s “September,” but the emotion of the piece is told through looks, body language, the way characters’ eyes shift in their heads. It’s really incredible. And totally moving. Seriously. If you aren’t sobbing by the end of “Robot Dreams,” well, you might be a robot yourself. – DT

“Nutcrackers”

Ben Stiller in “Nutcrackers”

Hulu – Nov. 29

“Nutcrackers” is finally coming home. The film, which was the opening night feature at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, was warmly reviewed by critics and quickly picked up by Hulu and earmarked for the holiday season. And here it is. “Nutcrackers” feels like something magical, if only for the fact that it is director David Gordon Green’s first non-horror movie since 2017 and star Ben Stiller’s first starring role since the same year. In the film Stiller plays a workaholic who is called to rural Ohio to look after his recently orphaned nephews after his sister dies. What makes the movie even more fascinating is that the movie was built around a bunch of real-life brothers (Homer, Ulysses, Atlas and Arlon Janson) who Green knew. (They are the children of an old friend.) Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson from “The Righteous Gemstones” and Tim Heidecker also star. This should be just the kind of heartwarming movie, with some very appreciated edge, that could wind up becoming a holiday classic. Yes please. – DT

“The Snow Sister”

Netflix

Netflix – Nov. 29

According to the synopsis, this one’s either a sweet Christmas story or a horror movie. “The Snow Sister” follows a 10-year-old boy named Julian who’s fretting about his upcoming birthday, which is on Christmas Eve. There’s a sadness around his family and he feels like maybe they should cancel Christmas, but then he meets a young girl who loves Christmas. But who’s that old man lurking around her house? – AC

“Elf”

New Line Cinema

Max – Nov. 1

If it’s Christmas classics you’re looking for, “Elf” is streaming on Max right now. The Will Ferrell comedy has become a perennial favorite, following the adventures of an adult “elf” who travels to New York City to find his human father (played by a grumpy James Caan). It’s silly and sweet and endlessly rewatchable. – AC

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Warner Bros.

Max – Nov. 1

Speaking of Christmas classics, “Christmas Vacation” is a sharper, more hard-edged favorite but a favorite nonetheless. The third film in the “Vacation” franchise finds the Griswolds hosting their entire extended family for Christmas, and everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Chevy Chase is pitch perfect as the beleaguered patriarch who cares more about his Christmas lights than anything else. – AC

“Fast & Furious” 1-6

“The Fast and Furious” (Universal)

Netflix – Nov. 12

If you’re in the mood for a “Fast & Furious” marathon, Netflix has you covered this month. The first six films hit the streamer in mid-November, and this franchise is one that’s worth a binge-watch. It’s fun to watch the evolution of the series, which starts out as a crime franchise and evolves as it goes on – “Tokyo Drift” is heavy on the drag racing, while “Fast Five” – still the best one – morphs the series into a “Mission: Impossible”-esque ensemble heist series. – AC

“Oblivion”

Universal Pictures

Netflix – Nov. 1

If you’re looking for a wonderful, wholly underrated Tom Cruise movie to watch and have already finished up your 10th viewing of “Top Gun: Maverick” this year, can we suggest “Oblivion?” This was Cruise’s first team-up with “Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, who cast the actor as a kind of human WALL•E – on a desolate world, Cruise is there to take out the trash and keep things orderly. Of course, a series of attacks has led some to believe that there is very much life still on the planet. And not the good kind of life either. This leads Cruise’s character on an existential journey as he discovers his true meaning and finds a new purpose. Beautifully photographed, with a killer score by French electronic artist M83, “Oblivion” is as perfect and icy as a glacier. And if you have never seen it, the movie will feel like a discovery. Just make sure your soundbar is turned all the way up. – DT