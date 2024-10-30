The Best Vampire Movies Streaming Right Now

Halloween is nearly here, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a vampire movie? While the various streaming services are a little light on this particular monster – classics like “Twilight” and “Blade” aren’t currently streaming anywhere – there are still some great vampire films available at your fingertips right now.

These vampire films range from terrifying to sorrowful to funny. There’s a little something for everyone, so take your pick and dive in.

Check out our list of the best vampire movies streaming below.

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (Columbia Pictures)

Streaming on Paramount+

Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of “Dracula” is a gorgeous, haunting film. Gary Oldman stars as the titular vampire, Winona Ryder is Mina and the supporting cast includes Keanu Reeves and Anthony Hopkins. The “Godfather” director employed filmmaking techniques from the silent era to achieve the film’s special effects, resulting in something that is tactile and blood-soaked.

“Interview With the Vampire”

Warner Bros.

Streaming on Max

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as vampires who may or may not be in love with each other? Need we say more? The 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire” follows the decades-long relationship between Cruise’s Lestat and Pitt’s Louis, his new protégé. They wallow and mourn over the years, but they sure as heck look pretty doing it.

“30 Days of Night”

“30 Days of Night” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Streaming on Peacock and Paramount+

If you want a muscular, terrifying vampire movie check out David Slade’s “30 Days of Night.” Based on the comic, the 2007 film takes place in a small Alaska town as it prepares for a month of darkness. And wouldn’t you know it, once that month of darkness begins a band of vampires starts to attack. Josh Hartnett, Ben Foster and Danny Huston star in this visually striking film.

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania” (Sony Pictures)

Streaming on Paramount+

For the kiddos! Adam Sandler’s animated fright-fest is a good time. He plays Dracula – or “Drac” – who runs a hotel in Transylvania (get it?). But when his daughter (voiced by Selena Gomez) falls in love with a human (voiced by Andy Samberg), there’s trouble.

“The Lost Boys”

“The Lost Boys” (Warner Bros.)

Streaming on AMC+

A classic. Joel Schumacher’s 1987 film stars Jason Patric and Corey Haim as brothers who move to California, only to become embroiled with a gang of vampires. Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Dianne Wiest also star.

“Let the Right One In”

Sandrew Metronome

Streaming on Prime Video

This 2008 Swedish vampire film has a touch of the romantic, albeit of the tragic kind. The story follows a young girl vampire and her relationship with a 12-year-old boy who’s suffering from being bullied. It’s a sad and spooky film. And the American remake, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Chloe Grace Moretz, is good too – it’s streaming on Tubi.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” (Kino Lorber)

Streaming on Kanopy

Billed as an “Iranian vampire western horror film,” the 2014 feature “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” is a stylish twist on the genre. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, the movie stars Sheila Vand.

“The Monster Squad”

TriStar Pictures

Streaming on Hoopla and Pluto TV

This one’s for all the ‘80s kids. “The Monster Squad” is a “Goonies”-esque tale of a group of monster-obsessed kids who suddenly become their city’s only home when classic Universal monsters – including Dracula – come to life and start attacking. It’s sharp, funny and genuinely scary.

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

Soda Pictures

Streaming on Paramount+

Leave it to Jim Jarmusch to make the most mournful vampire movie of all time. “Only Lovers Left Alive” stars Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton as a pair of vampires who are tired. We follow as they pontificate and argue and romance one another, and it’s utterly transfixing.

“Day Shift”

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Streaming on Netflix

If you’re looking for something on the new side, Jamie Foxx’s Netflix movie “Day Shift” is fun. It follows a blue-collar dad who hunts vampires for a living, all under the guise of being a pool cleaner. Dave Franco, Meagan Good and Snoop Dogg also star in this Netflix original.

“Vampires vs. the Bronx”

Netflix

Streaming on Netflix

Another Netflix original, 2020’s “Vampires vs. the Bronx” is exactly what it sounds like: vampires invade The Bronx, and it’s up to a group of teenagers to defend their neighborhood. Lorne Michaels produced this film from writer/director Oz Rodriguez, with a cast that includes Jaden Michael and Sarah Gadon. There’s a meta quality to the film as the teens certainly know of vampires — and even watch “Blade” on TV.

“Nosferatu”

(Film Arts Guild)

Streaming on Prime Video

The OG. Brush up on F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic before the latest remake hits theaters in December. It’s a fright.