10 Best Christmas Movie Musicals

Nothing screams the Christmas season quite like the music. And what’s better than door-to-door carolers? An at-home Christmas movie musical.

Whether you are in the mood for a classic tune like “White Christmas” or new tracks like Will Ferrell’s “That Christmas Morning Feelin,’” these movie musicals will prepare you for the holiday season that awaits.

Hang up the Christmas lights, dress the tree, bake some cookies and put on a movie musical from our list to bring your home some holiday cheer.

“White Christmas” White Christmas The song that sparked a thousand dreams — “White Christmas” — is a holiday classic for a reason. The 1954 film follows two former soldiers turned entertainers. Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join a talent sister act, Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen), to perform a Christmas show in upstate Vermont. The foursome reunite with the boys’ former General to save his holiday inn. The timeless classic has a soundtrack to fill your home this holiday season, including the titular tune “White Christmas,” “Sisters” and “Snow.” Vera-Ellen and Kaye also deliver a mesmerizing performance in “The Best Things Happen While Your Dancing.” The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Judy Garland in “Meet Me in St. Louis” (Credit: MGM) Meet Me in St. Louis While not fully a Christmas movie, Judy Garland in “Meet Me in St. Louis” gives a stunning portrait of the holiday season. The 1944 MGM romantic comedy focuses on a family of four sisters and what they have to learn throughout the course of several seasonal vignettes. With Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” how could you not be in the Christmas spirit? “Meet Me in St. Louis” is available to stream on Prime Video.

Heat Miser and Snow Miser in “A Year Without A Santa Claus” (Credit: ABC) The Year Without a Santa Claus This claymation classic arguably has the best soundtrack on this list. With the Miser Brothers’ catchy song, the titular tune, and “Blue Christmas,” this film is certain to bring you some holiday cheer. If you don’t have cable, “The Year Without a Santa Claus” is streaming on Prime Video.

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Universal Pictures) How the Grinch Stole Christmas The most infamous Christmas villain may have the catchiest theme song of them all. Accompanied by the Whoville chorus of “Welcome Christmas” and the jazzy hit “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch,” both the animated and live action versions of the film are a must-watch every Christmas season. The original animated film is available to stream on Peacock and the 2018 animated movie is on Netflix, but the Jim Carey live-action adaptation is not streaming.

(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) The Polar Express Robert Zemeckis’ animated classic introduced several Christmas songs to the holiday canon. Tom Hanks and his dancing waiters in “Hot Chocolate” and a heartwarming ballad “When Christmas Comes to Town” make this film a must-watch each December. Also, thanks to “The Polar Express” we have Josh Groban’s moving ballad “Believe,” which was originally written for the film. “The Polar Express” is available to stream on Max.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (Credit: Disney) The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppets’ put their own spin on the Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in the 1992 adaptation. Kermit the Frog plays Bob Cratchit (the clerk of Ebenezer Scrooge), but the other Muppets’ favorites, including Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo, weave in and out of the plot as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future teach a lesson of grace for the holiday season. “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is available to stream on Disney+.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Credit: Disney) The Nightmare Before Christmas This holiday crossover may be the perfect thing to bridge the gap for people easing into the Christmas spirit this year. Pumpking king Jack Skellington accidentally stumbles upon Chistmastown, full of vibrant colors and warm spirits, giving him a new perspective on life. When he attempts to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role, chaos ensues. With iconic songs like “This is Halloween,” the film may not seem like the perfect fit for this list, but the heart of the story will certainly place you in the holiday spirit. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is available to stream on Disney+.

Tia Mowry and Tori Spelling in “The Mistle-Tones” (Credit: ABC) The Mistle-Tones This lovably, cheesy film is a Christmas classic in my household of musical lovers. The ABC Family original, starring Tia Mowry and Tori Spelling, follows Holly (Mowry) as she auditions to join the premiere caroling group founded by her late mother. When things don’t go quite to plan, Holly forms her own singing group of misfits. “The Mistle-Tones” features medleys and remixed versions of several holiday classics, but the film’s ending scene with a rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” steals the show. “The Mistle-Tones” is available to stream on Hulu.

(Credit: ABC) A Charlie Brown Christmas You may have heard Linus’ Christmas speech recited at a local live nativity scene, but when was the last time you watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas”? The animated film contains classic carols like “O Tannenbaum” and “What Child Is This” and originals that have cemented themselves in the holiday canon like “Christmas Time Is Here.” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is available on Apple TV+.