How to Watch ‘CMA Fest’ at Home

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will host the 51st annual “CMA Fest” Tuesday night

A large, smiling man with tattoos looks at a smaller, excited woman. They both have light-toned skin. Another man stands in the background.
(L-R) Jelly Roll, T.J. Osborne and Ashley McBryde attend the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center on May 4, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The country music event of the summer will make its way to the silver screen Tuesday night. The 51st annual “CMA Fest” took place in Nashville earlier this month, but fans will now be able to watch from home on ABC.

The three-hour concert event features over 30 star-studded performances from country stars like Kelsey Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and more. 

This will be the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a television special for ABC. The festival hosted over 90,000 fans in person over the course of the four day-festival earlier this month at Nissan Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s “CMA Fest” special from hosts to featured performances to where to watch.

What is the release date?

CMA Music Festival will air Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Is the “CMA Fest” streaming?

Fans will have to wait just one day more before accessing the special on streaming platforms. You can watch “CMA Fest” on Hulu Wednesday.

Who is hosting at “CMA Fest”?

Jelly Roll And Ashley McBryde will host this year’s “CMA Fest.” The “Son of a Sinner” singer said that hosting this event in his hometown of Nashville was “indescribable.”

“The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be on stage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time,” Jelly Roll said.

Who is performing at “CMA Music Festival”?

The three-hour special will feature over 30 performances form country’s biggest stars. Some of the artists taking the stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson. For a full list of “CMA Fest” performances, you can head to the festival’s website.

