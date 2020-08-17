How to Watch CNN’s Democratic National Convention Coverage Live Online

For as long as most everyone alive can remember, the two major party conventions have taken place in packed arenas, but the coronavirus pandemic obviously nixed those plans this year. Even so, the conventions will go on in virtual form, starting with the Democratic National Convention this week. And CNN is slated to provide wall-to-wall coverage each night of the convention.

The four-day event begins on Monday night, when Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama will provide the keynote addresses. The official start time is 9 p.m. PT/6 p.m. PT, and it’ll begin with a series of speeches from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Rep. Gwen Moore and Sen. Doug Jones during the first out.

Then, during the second hours that will begin at 10 p.m., we’ll get those addresses from Sanders and Michelle Obama.

Also Read: How to Watch MSNBC's Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online

Things will ramp up as the week goes on, of course. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, will accept the nomination on Thursday with a keynote of his own. His running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will speak on Wednesday along with former Pres. Barack Obama — with a performance by Billie Eilish to lead into that part of the convention.

As you might expect, CNN will cover the convention heavily, with coverage each day beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash and John King will be running the show for the first four hours of coverage, with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon taking over at midnight ET. A whole host of CNN contributors will also chime in, and all the speeches will be shown in their entirety.

In order to watch CNN’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention, you’ll have to jump through the standard hoops. That is to say, you’ll either need to find the channel on cable, or use a valid TV provider login to stream it on CNN.com or via the CNNgo app, which is available on mobile devices and TV streaming boxes. There won’t be a free option for CNN’s coverage.

Also Read: How to Watch Fox News' Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online

But the convention itself will be freely available from the Democrats, who will stream the entire convention live on the convention site, as well as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and everywhere else people stream things — it’ll even be on the gaming site Twitch.

So if you just wanna see the convention itself and don’t care about commentary from CNN or other cable news talking heads, then you can do that at no cost as long as you have access to the internet at any of the links in the previous paragraph.