How to Watch ‘Disenchanted': Is the Disney Sequel Streaming?

After nearly 15 years, the sequel to “Enchanted” is finally here.

As Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden reunite in the follow-up to the beloved movie, Giselle misses the magic of Andalasia and wonders if the real world is where she is supposed to be.

After a wish for a fairytale life opens the doors to spells and charms in the real world, the friends must come together to protect the fate of Andalasia.

Is “Disenchanted” streaming or in theaters?

The family flick will skip a theatrical release and head straight to Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 18. The only way to watch it is streaming.

What is “Disenchanted” about?

After growing tiresome of bustling city life, Giselle and Robert start a new chapter in the suburban community of Monroeville — but Giselle quickly realizes the change isn’t going to fill the missing void of magic she left in Andalasia. As Nancy and Prince Edward visit the pair in their new home, Giselle longs for the excitement of dragons and ogres rebellions in her hometown.

Determined to have the best of both worlds, Giselle casts a mysterious spell that quickly compromises the future of Andalasia. As her family and friends get clued into her magical wish, they realize Giselle is under a spell and must band together to save both Giselle and Andalasia.

Who is in the “Disenchanted” cast?

Amy Adams reprises her role as Giselle alongside Patrick Dempsey (Robert), Idina Menzel (Nancy) and James Marsden (Prince Edward). New additions to the cast include Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuñez and Jayma Mays.

Is “Enchanted” streaming?

Yes! You can stream the first film on Disney+ if you need a refresher.

Watch the “Disenchanted” trailer: