After multiple schedule setbacks due to COVID, “Eternals” finally introduced audiences to a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Nov. 5.

Originally set to release Nov. 6, 2020, the movie’s release date then shifted to Feb. 12, 2021 before settling on its final premiere date. Directed and co-written by Chloe Zhao, the film follows a group of near-immortal beings and is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

But you may be wondering, what viewing options are available for “Eternals” and when the film will be streaming on Disney+. All the answers are below.

Is “Eternals” Streaming on Disney Plus?

Yes, as of Jan. 12 “Eternals” is currently streaming on Disney+ and will be for the foreseeable future. It joins the (almost) complete library of Marvel Studios titles streaming on Disney+, which includes other 2021 releases like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

When Is “Eternals” on Blu-ray and DVD?

In addition to streaming on Disney+, “Eternals” will also get a physical release. The film will be available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 15 and is available to own on Digital as of Jan. 12.

What Is “Eternals” About?

Marvel Studios

The film’s timeline spans 7,000 years. The Eternals, a group of superhuman beings with powers that allow them to guide the course of history, will come out of hiding after three phases of the MCU to reign their evil counterparts, The Deviants, back in, as the monsters have begun to interfere with earthly events. The Celestials, who created both the Eternals and the Deviants, had forbidden the Eternals to participate in any previous superhero activity because the Deviants weren’t posing a threat back then, but now that the villainous creatures are interfering, the Eternals are allowed to fight back in order to keep them in check. The Eternals consist of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Black Knight (Kit Harrington), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sprite (Lia McHugh(, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and more.

When Does “Eternals” Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

Marvel Studios

The Eternals resurface after what takes place in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and the events of “Eternals” run either concurrently with the events of “Shang-Chi” or happen directly after. It takes place after the events of the Marvel Disney+ shows “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.”

Are the Other Marvel Movies Available for Streaming?

Most Marvel movies can be found on Disney+. The “Spider-Man” films serve as one exception to this rule because those films are distributed by Sony Pictures. Netflix and Sony recently made a deal that Netflix will have domestic streaming rights to Sony’s films starting in 2022 after their theatrical and home-entertainment runs. “The Incredible Hulk” is in a similar situation as it is owned by Universal Pictures and is not streaming on Disney+.