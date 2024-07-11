How to Watch ‘Fly Me to the Moon’: Is Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s Rom-Com Streaming?

We’re going back to the moon, and this time, we’re bringing Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum with us.

OK fine — technically, they’re the ones taking fans there, in their new film “Fly Me to the Moon,” directed by Greg Berlanti and hitting theaters July 12. The story follows the duo as they work together to make the 1969 moon landing happen for the American people, while dealing with funding issues and red tape along the way.

Here’s what you need to know about the Apple Original Films.

“Fly Me to the Moon” hits theaters on July 12.

Is “Fly Me to the Moon” streaming?

For now, it is not. Like “Argylle,” you’ll only be able to see the Apple film in theaters at first. Eventually, it will be streaming on Apple TV+. We’ll keep you posted on when that will be.

What is “Fly Me to the Moon” about?

The movie takes place during the space race, with NASA opting to bring in a PR expert to “sell” the moon landing to America. At this point, the country is deep into the Vietnam War, and has mostly lost interest and hope in the idea of putting a man on the moon. Enter: Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson).

She’s a bit scheming, much to the annoyance of NASA launch director Cole (Channing Tatum), but the two eventually find a middle ground to work together — and they even find some romantic spark along the way. We won’t spoil anything more for you (but yes, Kelly is instructed to film a fake moon landing, just in case).

Watch the trailer