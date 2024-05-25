If you ever found yourself curious about what happened to Furiosa before meeting Max in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” then the release of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” will give you all the answers you seek.

George Miller returns to his epic dystopian franchise to flesh out the character first made famous by Charlize Theron and now being played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The film tracks her journey in the years leading up to her encounter with Max.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Furiosa” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When Does “Furiosa” Come Out?

“Furiosa” opened in theaters on Friday, May 24.

Is “Furiosa” streaming or in theaters?

Right now “Furiosa” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. But since it’s a Warner Bros. film, it will eventually be streaming on Max. “Dune: Part Two” started streaming a little over two months after it hit theaters, so look for “Furiosa” to likely be streaming sometime in July.

Find “Furiosa” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who’s in the “Furiosa” cast?

“Furiosa” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character and Chris Hemsworth as the villain Dementus. They’re joined by Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Lachy Hulme, Charlee Fraser, and Elsa Pataky.

What is ‘Furiosa’ about?

“Furiosa” is the prequel story about the titular renegade warrior’s life before her run-in with Mad Max. Per the official logline of the film:

“As the world falls, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. She will spend the rest of her life battling to get back home.”

When does “Furiosa” take place?

The film is set 45 years after the collapse of humanity, and Miller has said the story likely takes place after the events of “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome” but definitely before the events of “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Watch the Trailer