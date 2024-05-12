“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” director George Miller thoroughly enjoyed his time working with Chris Hemsworth, who plays Dr. Dementus. In fact, he said that he would jump at the chance to work with Hemsworth again — and would even be open to taking on “Thor 5.”

Miller told Comicbook.com, “I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills.”

“I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically,” Miller continued. “But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really. So, I was very lucky with all my cast [on ‘Furiosa’] and particularly in the way that Anya [Taylor-Joy] and Chris matched each other. Particularly towards the end of the month [filming].”

A release date for the fifth installment in Thor’s saga has not been announced. Hemsworth’s Thor was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with the release of “Thor.”

Hemsworth has also heaped praise on working with Miller. In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said that he only wants to be away from his family for projects that are collaborative and constructive experiences, like the one Miller built during the filming of “Furiosa.” “That’s where I want to spend my work hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting,” Hemsworth said.

He added that Miller is a genius — “but not the mad type. One that is very aware of how his energy affects others, and how he has the power to make your day fantastic or shitty, and chooses for it to be a positive experience.”

“The whole crew, everyone is in a better mood. It baffles me that some people in that position don’t understand that,” Hemsworth said.

In the same interview, Hemsworth said he is “completely open” to a fifth “Thor” movie “if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

The actor had slightly changed his tune two years later in a profile with the same outlet. Last month, Hemsworth admitted he was frustrated with his last MCU film, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” He said, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”