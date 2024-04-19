‘Furiosa’ Has a 15-Minute Action Scene That Took 78 Days to Film

Apparently, there’s a 15-minute scene in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” that took more than 75 days to film and hundreds of stunt people to pull off.

“[‘Furiosa’] has one 15-minute sequence which took us 78 days to shoot” producer Doug Mitchell revealed in an interview with Total Film about the film, which is set to land in theaters on May 24. The production named the sequence “Stairway to Nowhere.”

“George [Miller] and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long,” actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays a younger version of Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa in the film, agreed. The short scene not only took a hefty amount of days to shoot, it also required over 200 stunt people.

Taylor-Joy said the scene provides viewers with a detailed and visual explanation of how talented, knowledgeable and clever Furiosa is in battle-mode.

“It’s because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that’s very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit,” Taylor-Joy explained. “It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a ‘Stairway to Nowhere’ wine!”

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel tells the backstory of Furiosa and details how she was taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and trained up by legendary biker horde warlord leader Dementus. Later on in her life, she ends up trying to find her way home across the Citadel in the midst of a battle between two tyrants.

“Furiosa” was directed by Miller and stars Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Quaden Bayles, Tom Hardy, Nathan Jones and more.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” premieres at Cannes on May 15 before hitting theaters on May 24.