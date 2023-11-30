Rev your engines. “Furiosa,” the new spin-off/prequel to the “Mad Max” franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role and an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth as the villain is nearly here. And you can watch the first trailer for the new Imax-shot film above.

Once again co-written and directed by the visionary George Miller, “Furiosa” is centered around the title character, who previously appeared in the “Mad Max” world played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The movie follows Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) as she is kidnapped from the Green Place by the evil Dementus (Hemsworth) and is taken to the Citadel, where she finds herself caught between two madmen. Tom Burke (in a role originally earmarked for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme also star.

And judging by the trailer, Miller has not lost any of his prowess for staging action set pieces and turning those into riveting (sometimes downright moving) tableaus of blood, gasoline and human physicality.

For “Furiosa,” Miller re-teamed with many of his “Mad Max: Fury Road” collaborators, including screenwriter Nico Lathouris, costume designer Jenny Beavan (who won an Oscar for her work on “Mad Max: Fury Road”), film editor Margaret Sixel (who also won an Oscar for her work on “Fury Road”) and composer Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL. The production of “Mad Max: Fury Road” was so legendary that it inspired a critically acclaimed book by New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan called “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road” that documented the on-set madness.

“Furiosa” screams into theaters on May 24, 2024.