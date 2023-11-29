New ‘Night Swim’ Trailer Conjures Aquatic Terror in the Backyard (Video)

Thinking about taking an after-hours dip in the pool? Think again. In the new trailer for “Night Swim,” an upcoming horror movie from Jason Blum and James Wan, a casual lap could mean certain doom. Watch it above.

In “Night Swim” Wyatt Russell plays a former major league baseball player who is forced into early retirement and, after moving into a new home, decides to fix up the swimming pool (which has fallen into a state of disrepair). He figures his kids will love it and it could be good for his physical therapy. But, according to the official synopsis, a “dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

In other words, it wants to do for swimming pools what “Jaws” did for the ocean.

The movie is based on acclaimed 2014 by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, with McGuire returning to write and direct the feature-length version. It also stars recent Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle (who can currently be seen in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”) and Gavin Warren (who has faced horror before in “Fear the Walking Dead”).

“Night Swim” is debuting in the exact same early January slot that Wan and Blum utilized for “M3GAN” earlier this year, which turned into one of the sleeper hits of 2023, making $181 million on a $12 million budget. Could “Night Swim,” which based on the trailer has a more straightforward scary movie vibe (as opposed to “M3GAN’s” liberal mixture of comedy and horror), become a similar low-key blockbuster? We’ll know soon enough.

“Night Swim” opens in theaters on January 5, 2024.