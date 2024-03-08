Where you can you watch the new Blumhouse horror movie “Imaginary,” about the frightening return of a woman’s childhood imaginary friend?

The movie stars DeWanda Wise of of the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have it” as Jessica, who returns to her childhood home with her family. There, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) becomes attached to Jessica’s old teddy bear. As Alice’s games become more sinister, Jessica realizes that Chauncey is no ordinary teddy bear.

When does “Imaginary” come out?

“Imaginary” comes out in theaters on Friday, March 8

Is “Imaginary” streaming or in theaters?

The film is being released exclusively in theaters, so that’s the only way to watch it right now. Check your local listing for tickets.

But “Imaginary” will likely end up streaming on Peacock, thanks to Lionsgate’s deal with NBCUniversal.

What is “Imaginary” about?

When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Who is in the cast?

The movie stars DeWanda Wise, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Betty Buckley, Tom Payne, Veronica Falcón, Samuel Salary and Matthew Sato.

How long is “Imaginary”?

“Imaginary” has a runtime of 1 hour 44 minutes

Who made the film?

“Imaginary” is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who also hedirectedlmed 2018’s “Truth or Dare” and 2020’s “Fantasy Island.” Wadlow also co-wrote the movie along with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

What is “Imaginary” rated?

“Imaginary” is rated PG-13 for some violent content, drug material and language.

Watch the trailer

Where can I stream other Blumhouse movies right now?

“Insidious” and “Insidious: The Red Door” are now on Netflix, as are “Creep,” “Creep 2,” “Ouija, “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “The First Purge” and “The Purge: Election Year.”

Peacock has “The Hunt” and “The Lazarus Effect.”

Prime Video has “Get Out,” “Megan,” “Nanny,” “Run Sweetheart Run” and “Totally Killer.”

Max has “Insidious: Chapter 3,” the first four “Paranormal Activity” movies, “Sinister” and “The Visit.”