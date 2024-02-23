“White Lotus” breakout Meghann Fahy is locked to star in “Drop,” a new feature-length thriller from “Happy Death Day” director Christopher Landon. Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes are producing the project for Universal Pictures.

Featuring a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, the logline for the picture is being kept under wraps. All that’s known is that it’s a “fast-paced thriller.”

Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller and Cameron Fuller are producers. Sam Lerner is an executive producer.

Fahy is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Daphne in “The White Lotus” Season 2 from creator Mike White at HBO. The actress was previously known for her lead role of Sutton Brady on “The Bold Type” at Freeform.

Next for Fahy is a costarring role opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schriber in Netflix’s upcoming mystery-thriller “The Perfect Couple.” An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel by the same name, the series also stars Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning.

Landon, meanwhile, is best known for directing, writing and producing a number of genre projects, including “We Have a Ghost,” “Freaky,” “Happy Death Day,” “Disturbia” and several “Paranormal Activity” franchise films.

Fahy is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Shelter PR and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Landon is represented by WME, Mosaic and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Jacobs and Roach are represented by David Boxerbaum at Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Gregg Gellman.