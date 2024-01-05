‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan Join Cast

New guests are checking in to the White Lotus, with Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong set to join the cast of the HBO series’ highly anticipated third season. The group joins returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

The series, which comes from creator, executive producer, writer and director Mike White, will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus,” HBO and Max executive vice president of production Janet Graham Borba said in a statement.

“We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus.’ The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool added. “Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. ‘The White Lotus’ project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

The latest update on “The White Lotus” comes after HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys told reporters during an event promoting its 2024 content slate in November that the show would be delayed to 2025 due to the Writers’ Guild of America strike.

The first season of “The White Lotus,” which was set in Hawaii and premiered in July 2021, received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, has garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

In addition to White, the series is produced by David Bernad and Mark Kamine.