‘IT’ Prequel Series and ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Delayed Due to WGA Strike

Both “Welcome to Derry,” the “IT” prequel series set in the universe of Stephen King, and “The White Lotus” Season 3 were delayed due to the WGA strike.

“‘Welcome to Derry,’ we had that scheduled for Halloween of ’24. That’s likely pushing into ’25. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 probably would have been ’24,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys said during a press event about the network’s 2024 slate. Both series are now expected to be pushed into 2025.

“The Last of Us” Season 2 and the Max original “The Penguin” was also impacted by the strikes. Pending the resolution of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, production on “The Last of Us” is expected to start in spring of 2024. “The Penguin” is expected to premiere next year despite the delays around the project.

The 2023 WGA strike started on May 2 and lasted until September 27. At 148 days, it is the second longest strike in the history of the guild. Because the strike largely unfolded throughout the summer months, a halt in TV production wasn’t readily apparent to the average viewer with the exception of late night’s absence. That’s because this time of the year has been devoted to reality TV and game shows. However, the strike heavily halted production across the industry at large, the effects of which have become more apparent in the fall across all networks and studios.

There’s also the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike to consider, which continues to impact production. The strike first started on July 14 and is currently ongoing. It stands as the longest strike in the history of the actors’ guild.

Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA recently resumed on October 24. SAG-AFTRA most recently met on Wednesday to finalize its response to the AMPTP’s counter proposal on AI.