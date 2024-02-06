“The White Lotus” Season 3 is working quickly to replace ousted cast member Miloš Biković, who departed the show earlier this month after controversial comments regarding Russia were resurfaced by a Ukranian official. “Shadow and Bone” actor Julian Kostov will now fill the role, according to HBO.

Biković was seen on social media posts supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call upon the network to cut Biković, writing on social media: “@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?”

In response to the news, Biković stated that a “targeted campaign” was “unleashed against [him],” saying the events are “seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom.”

“I was honored to be chosen to be a part of ‘White Lotus,’ a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “However, my participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not bow to any narrative that seeks to compromise my integrity.”

Production is slated to get underway in Thailand later this month, with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The “White Lotus” Season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Kostov is represented by Industry Entertainment and Insight Management and Production.