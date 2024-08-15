How to Watch ‘Jackpot!’: Is John Cena’s Latest Movie Streaming?

What would you do if you won the lottery? More importantly, do you think you could stay alive long enough to do it?

That’s the task at hand in Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Jackpot!,” now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. Starring John Cena and Awkwafina as an unlikely duo, the film reimagines the general lottery with a more murderous twist — but more on that below.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the movie.

“Jackpot!” releases on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Can I watch “Jackpot!” in theaters?

No, this action movie is straight to streaming and has no theatrical release plans.

Is “Jackpot!” streaming?

It is! In fact, it’s a streaming exclusive, premiering only on Prime Video.

What is “Jackpot!” about?

“Jackpot!” takes place in a future Los Angeles — though only a few years in the future — where the rules of the lottery have changed. Now, anyone with a losing ticket can legally murder the winner and take over their jackpot. The only rules are that the murder must happen before sunset, and the killer cannot use a gun.

Katie Kim (Awkwafina) is new to L.A., having spent the last several years in the Midwest taking care of her sick mother. They never watched the news, so she has no idea that this is how the lottery works in California now. She’s just moved to the city because her mother died and she wants to pursue a career in acting.

When she unintentionally enters the lottery during an audition and subsequently wins, she’s forced to go on the run — until she meets Noel (John Cena), a bodyguard who wants to help her. We won’t spoil anything for you from here.

Who stars in the movie?

In addition to Cena and Awkwafina, “Jackpot!” stars “Barbie” and Marvel actor Simu Liu. It’s directed by “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, who also happens to have a small cameo.

Watch the trailer