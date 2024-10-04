How to Watch ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: Is Joaquin Phoenix’s Sequel Streaming?

Five years after “Joker” hit theaters and smashed records to become one of the most successful comic book films of all time, its sequel is finally here.

Now in theaters, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker: Folie à Deux” picks up in the aftermath of the first film, with Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) in prison and on trial for his crimes. Along the way though, he also falls in love. More on that below.

Will the sequel follow in its predecessors footsteps and make a billion dollar? Unlikely, but it may still be a hit for Warner Bros.

Here’s what you need to know in order to watch it.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” hit theaters everywhere on Friday, October 4.

Is “Joker: Folie à Deux” streaming or in theaters?

For now, it’s only in theaters. Eventually it will go to streaming though, and since it’s a Warner Bros. film, that means its streaming home will be over on Max. We’ll keep you posted on when that’s going to happen once it’s announced.

What is “Joker: Folie à Deux” about?

The sequel tracks not only the toxic relationship between Arthur Fleck and Harleen Quinzel, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, but also the aftermath of the murders Arthur committed in “Joker.” A good portion of the film takes place during his trial for said murders.

Is it actually a musical?

Yes. Director Todd Phillips was and still is a bit reluctant to call it that, but he has conceded that yes, “it’s the very definition of a musical.”

Do Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga really sing?

Yes indeed, that’s their real singing voices.

Watch the trailer