It’s been 15 years since Michael Keaton directed his last film, the 2008 crime thriller “The Merry Gentlemen,” and now the award-winning actor is back in theaters with his sophomore film, “Knox Goes Away.”

Once again, Keaton is taking a character-first approach to the crime genre, this time playing an assassin, Knox, who has an aggressive form of dementia and seizes an opportunity to redeem himself by saving his son’s life.

Not only is Keaton directing and starring, the film boasts a knockout cast that includes James Marsden, Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden. Here’s everything to know about how to watch “Knox Goes Away” right now.

Is ‘Knox Goes Away’ Streaming or in theaters?

The film will debut exclusively in theaters. There are no confirmed streaming details at this time.

When is the release date?

“Knox Goes Away” arrives in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Where to find ‘Knox Goes Away’ showtimes and tickets

What is ‘Knox Goes Away’ about?

Here’s the official synopsis, per Lionsgate:

“Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton directs and stars in this unpredictable thriller as John Knox, a hitman attempting to make amends before his recently discovered dementia takes over.

Aided by a trusted friend (Academy Award winner Al Pacino) with his own shady past, Knox races against the police — and his own rapidly deteriorating mind — to save his son (James Marsden) from a vengeance-fueled mistake and ‘cash out’ before it’s too late. Also starring Oscar winners Ray McKinnon and Marcia Gay Harden.”

Is it getting good reviews?

“Knox Goes Away” has received mixed reviews since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. As of this publishing, the film has a 56% Tomatometer score and a 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for TheWrap, Steve Pond wrote that the film “is a character study of a disappearing character or maybe a thriller that stays away from actual thrills. However you label the film, it’s low key but satisfying.”

Watch the trailer

