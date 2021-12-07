More “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” is back this December with two new renditions of sitcom favorites: “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

This is the third iteration of the event, which was dreamed up by Jimmy Kimmel and finds a host of celebrity performers recreating iconic episodes of classic TV shows live. The first installment tackled “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” while the second tackled another “All in the Family” episode and an episode of “Good Times.”

The latest special event produced by Sony Pictures Television will feature reenactments of the hit series “The Facts of Life,” created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and “Diff’rent Strokes,” created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris, and will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows.

So how does one watch this latest installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience?” Full details are below.

When Does the New “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Air?

The third iteration of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Is “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Streaming?

You can watch “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” online on the ABC website or ABC app with a cable subscription, or you can also watch the special with subscriptions to YouTube TV or Hulu+Live TV.

You can also watch the special starting Wednesday, Dec. 8, on-demand and on Hulu.

Who Is in the Cast of the New “Live in Front of a Studio Audience?”

Cast members taking on the “Diff’rent Strokes” roles include John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond; Kevin Hart, assuming the role of Arnold; and Damon Wayans, who will play Willis. “The Facts of Life” will feature Jennifer Aniston, playing the role of Blair; Gabrielle Union, taking on the role of Tootie; Allison Tolman, who will play Natalie; Kathryn Hahn, recreating the role of Jo; and Ann Dowd, who will tackle the role of Mrs. Garrett in both episodes. Jon Stewart also has a surprise role in “The Facts of Life.”