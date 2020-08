How to Watch MSNBC’s Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online

It’s a presidential election year, and that means the major party conventions are upon us. First up, this week, we’ve got the Democratic National Convention, and next week is the Republican Convention. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic it won’t be the same old convention you’re used to, though. But MSNBC and NBC News have the same full slate of coverage as always, and you’ll be able to watch online no matter where you are.

The Democratic National Convention is a four-night affair, starting on Monday and running through Thursday night. Each night of the convention is scheduled to last two hours. During the first hour each night, starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, we’ll get short speeches from a robust roster of Democratic stars.

On Tuesday, that group will include: former U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and former president Bill Clinton.

We’ll also hear from a who’s who list of “rising stars” within the Democratic party: Stacey Abrams, State Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Tennessee, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, State Sen. Marlon Kimpson of South Carolina, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, State Rep. Mari Manoogian of Michigan, State Rep. Victoria Neave of Texas, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, State Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Nevada, former State Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Ohio, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried of Florida, Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia,State Rep. Sam Park of Georgia, State Rep. Denny Ruprecht of New Hampshire, and Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Tuesday night’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Jill Biden during the 10 p.m. hour.

Former vice president Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night during the keynote slot at 10.

On Wednesday, we’ll have another split keynote, with former President Barack Obama and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris taking the stage.

MSNBC will be trotting out pretty robust coverage each night of the Democratic Convention, with Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut” and “All In With Chris Hayes” focusing squarely on the convention during their regular time slots.

Then, MSNBC will switch to dedicated coverage at 9 p.m., with Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace leading. Brian Williams will take over at 11 p.m. after all the speeches, and Ari Melber will keep it going at 1 a.m. ET.

Over on NBC News, meanwhile, you’ll get a special report helmed by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell from 10 p.m. ET until 11.

For streaming, you can watch MSNBC online via the MSNBC app on mobile devices and TV streaming boxes, as well as on MSNBC.com.

You can also watch the convention speeches live on NBC News Now, with coverage led by Chuck Todd, for free on YouTube. Additionally, the convention stream will be freely available from the Democrats. The entire week’s festivities will be freely available live on the convention website, as well as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and everywhere else people stream things — you’ll even be able to watch on the gaming site Twitch.