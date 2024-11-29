Where to Watch ‘Nutcrackers:’ Is Ben Stiller’s Christmas Comedy Streaming?

“Nutcrackers” is here.

David Gordon Green’s latest stars Ben Stiller as Mike Maxwell, a workaholic who has a career in real estate. His life is turned upside down by the death of his sister (and her husband) in a car accident. This is the “Halloween” and “The Exorcist: Believer” director’s first non-horror movie since 2017 and Stiller’s first starring role since the same year. (In the years since Stiller has focused on directing on projects like Apple TV+’s incredible “Severance.”)

The movie premiered as the opening night film at the Toronto International Film Festival. A few days later it was picked up, in a lucrative deal, by Disney for a holiday premiere on the studio’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Hulu.

But how can you watch Stiller’s latest? Read on to find out.

When does “Nutcrackers” come out?

“Nutcrackers” premieres on Hulu on Nov. 29.

Is “Nutcrackers” streaming or in theaters?

It will only be available on Hulu. So even if you wanted to pile the family in the minivan and take off for your local multiplex to watch “Nutcrackers” (which honestly sounds delightful), you can’t.

Who is in the “Nutcrackers” cast?

In addition to Siller, the “Nutcrackers” cast includes Linda Cardellini, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, “The Righteous Gemstones” standout Edi Patterson and real-life brothers Homer, Ulysses, Atlas and Arlo Janson.

What is “Nutcrackers” about?

Siller’s Mike Maxwell is a man who doesn’t have any real connections, including to his sister. So when he is tasked with going to her rural farm and seeing to the adoption of her four rambunctious boys, he is very much out of his element. Cardellini plays a social worker who is trying to find the boys’ a home (at first it seems like Stiller’s character will only have to look out for him for a weekend). And Heidecker is a local cop who is always on the boys’ trail of misbehavior.

The movie has strong 1980s comedy vibes – think “The Bad News Bears” or “The Money Pit” – and the kids have an undeniable chemistry, both with each other (naturally) but also with Stiller. There are a ton of laughs for sure but there are also quieter, more thoughtful moments. It’s the kind of Christmas movie with as much heart as there is humor. If you don’t let a few tears out by the end, you might be a robot.

Watch the “Nutcrackers” trailer: