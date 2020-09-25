How to Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Friday Memorial Service At the Capitol Live

As befitting somebody of her stature, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is receiving a week of public memorials ahead of her funeral on Tuesday, Sept. 29. RBG’s body has been lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court since Wednesday morning — and Donald Trump was booed by mourners during his visit on Thursday.

On Friday morning, she’ll be moved to the Capitol to lie in state in Statuary Hall, on the Lincoln Catafalque — the platform that was built for Abraham Lincoln’s funeral in 1865. Justice Ginsburg will be the first woman, and first Jewish person, to receive this honor. There will be some sort of ceremony in the morning, at 9:30 a.m. ET, when her body arrives at the Capitol.

It’s not clear yet what all is planned for Friday’s memorial for Justice Ginsburg, but you can watch it all, and for free, no matter where you are. It’s likely that each of the cable news networks and broadcast networks will at least dip in with live coverage, and C-SPAN will carry the entire event in full. You’ll be able to watch that both on TV and for free, no login required, on C-SPAN’s website right here.

Ginsburg’s funeral will come after Yom Kippur — which is Sunday morning to Monday evening — on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. That ceremony will be private.