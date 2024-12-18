How to Watch ‘A Saturday Night Live Christmas’: Is It Streaming?

The annual “Saturday Night Live” Christmas special has a bit extra to celebrate for the show’s 50th year.

Like in years past, fans of the live comedy show can expect a two hour montage of the best holiday skits from the show’s long history. Longtime favorites like Schweddy Balls and Debbie Downer’s Christmas Eve with Santa Claus can be expected to be part of the show.

Here’s what you need to know about when the special airs and what time it hits a streaming service.

When is the 2024 “SNL” Christmas Special?

Despite the name, the “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special airs on Weds, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

How long is the Christmas special?

The 2024 “SNL” Christmas will run for two hours and feature the best holiday skits from the past 50 years of the show’s history. Expect to see the classics, more modern hits and even some forgotten ones.

Where is the special airing?

The “SNL” Christmas Special premieres on NBC on Dec. 18. An encore airing of the special will air on NBC again on Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. It will have a two hour runtime.

Is the “SNL” Christmas special streaming?

Yes, the “SNL” Christmas Special will be available to stream on Peacock starting on Thursday, Dec. 19.

What other Christmas specials are available to watch?

NBC is offering up a number of Christmas specials in 2024. The “Saturday Night Live” selection would likely pair well with others like “Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry” and “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas.”