The Beach Boys are back.

The seminal American band, responsible for such tunes classics as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “Good Vibrations,” originally consisting of brother Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, are getting the feature-length rock doc treatment. And with good reason – the story of The Beach Boys, a band known for their sunny disposition, is fraught with tragedy, disloyalty and acrimony. But all of that pain went into their music, creating something simultaneously euphoric and melancholy. And it will all make for a very juicy documentary – just in time for summer!

When does “The Beach Boys” come out?

“The Beach Boys” premiered Friday, May 24. Just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kick-off to summer.

Is “The Beach Boys” streaming or in theaters?

“The Beach Boys” is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

What is “The Beach Boys” about?

According to the official synopsis, “The Beach Boys” is “a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come.”

The Beach Boys, while popularized by their summer-worthy, teen-accessible surf music, were just as restlessly creative and experimental as their contemporaries The Beatles. There’s an often-told tale that Brian Wilson, hearing “Strawberry Fields Forever,” hung his head, depressed that the British band had beat them to the same sound they were striving for. The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” is largely considered one of the greatest pop albums of all time and their work on what would eventually become Brian Wilson’s “Smile,” was quietly revolutionary.

There were stranger aspects to the ascendancy of the Beach Boys, as well, like Dennis Wilson’s association with Charles Manson and his “family;” his later struggles with addiction; and his tragic death (by drowning, of all things) in 1983 when he was just 39. There is also the contentious relationship between Brian Wilson and Mike Love, and Brian’s ongoing battles with mental health (he was recently put into a conservatorship).

This is all touched on in the documentary.

Who made “The Beach Boys?”

“The Beach Boys” is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny. Marshall is perhaps best known for his production work alongside his wife Kathleen Kennedy and largely in conjunction with director Steven Spielberg. He produced or executive produced (among other things) “Poltergeist,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “The Sixth Sense” and “Back to the Future” and directed “Arachnophobia,” “Alive” and “Congo.” In recent years, though, he’s taken a keen interest in documentary films, and directed “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” and “Rather,” which was just released on Netflix. Zimny is perhaps best known for his work with Bruce Springsteen, including “Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run,” “Western Stars” and “Springsteen on Broadway.” He also recently directed the Sylvester Stallone doc “Sly.”

Who is in “The Beach Boys” documentary?

Again, according to the official synopsis: “The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar.” Sounds good to us!

Watch the trailer