Hulu and Disney+ are giving fan behind the scenes access to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in a new documentary set to launch on the streaming services in October. An exact launch date has not been disclosed.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of the group’s legendary live performances and the singer’s creative process. The film begins with a one-of-a-kind look at the band’s preparation process, following them from their earliest rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey, to performances for tens-of-thousands across continents.

In addition to fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage, viewers will hear from Springsteen himself as he develops the story behind the band’s 2023-2024 world tour setlist. The conversation will be interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. Members of the E Street Band will also talk about performing on stage with Springsteen and how they keep the magic of the group as potent as ever.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” is directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Thom Zimny (“Western Stars,” “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” “Springsteen on Broadway,” “Willie Nelson & Family,” “Sly”), and is produced by Zimny, Springsteen, Jon Landau, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart.

The project marks a never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir “Born to Run,” “Springsteen on Broadway,” and the films “Western Stars” and “Letter to You.”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band capped the first 2024 leg of their world tour in April. The three-hour shows feature surprise guests and setlist rarities totaling 60 different songs through 11 performances. The band is in the midst of playing 25 shows throughout Europe this spring and summer – after last year’s European tour sold 1.6 million tickets – and will return to North America for more dates from August through late November.