How to Watch ‘The Crow’: Is the Remake Streaming?

A new version of “The Crow” is finally here. It’s been over a decade since Hollywood started trying to get a new adaptation of James O’Barr’s comic book series off the ground, with everyone from Bradley Cooper to Jason Momoa at one point attached to play the central figure. The iteration now playing stars Bill Skarsgård, who’s no stranger to donning creepy makeup as he played Pennywise in the two “It” movies.

An iconic version of “The Crow” hit theaters back in 1994 and marked a tragic release – star Brandon Lee was accidentally killed during filming by a prop gun. “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Ghost in the Shell” filmmaker Rupert Sanders is the one who brings the 2024 version to life, complete with his signature visual flourishes.

For those interested in seeing how this new version fares, here’s everything you need to know about seeing “The Crow” 2024.

When did “The Crow” remake come out?

The film was released on Friday, Aug. 23.

Is “The Crow” streaming or in theaters?

Lionsgate released the film exclusively in theaters, so as of right now the only way to see the movie is to buy a movie ticket. We’ll update this article once a streaming release date is revealed.

Find “The Crow” tickets and showtimes here.

Who’s in “The Crow” remake cast?

The film stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs as the central couple Eric and Shelly and Danny Huston as demonic crime lord Vincent Roeg.

What is “The Crow” about?

Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Is “The Crow” remake different from the original movie?

Yes, quite a bit. It’s no longer set at Halloween, has a lot more of the Shelly character and involves a supernatural villain. You can read more about the big differences here, but spoilers abound.

Is the original “The Crow” movie streaming?

Yes, the 1994 movie is streaming now on Prime Video and Fubo TV.

Watch the trailer for “The Crow” remake