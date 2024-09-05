A24’s “The Front Room” makes its debut Friday, Sept. 6, and we’re here to give you all the details on how to watch.

The thriller, which stars Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood, will mark filmmaker brothers Max and Sam Eggers’ feature film debut, as the pair wrote and directed the film. They are the brothers of “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” filmmaker Robert Eggers.

“The Front Room” is based on a short story by renowned English author Susan Hill that was published in her 2016 collection “The Traveling Bag and Other Ghostly Stories.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Front Room” come out?

“The Front Room” premiers in theaters on Friday, Sept. 6.

Is “The Front Room” streaming or in theaters?

Both! “The Front Room” is set to land in theaters on Friday, Sept. 6, and it will eventually be available to stream on Max thanks to A24’s deal with the streamer. There are no specific details about when the film will air on the streamer, but we’ll update this post when a streaming release date is announced. In the meantime, check out how to get tickets to see “The Front Room” below.

What is “The Front Room” about?

Read A24’s official synopsis for “The Front Room” below:

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law(Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere …

Who is in “The Front Room” cast?

The cast of “The Front Room” includes Brandy Norwood, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff and Kathryn Hunter.

Watch the trailer