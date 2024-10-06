Hugh Grant Was Too Busy Making Warner Bros.’ Chairman Cry to Remember Donald Trump | Video

While speaking with talk show host Graham Norton, Hugh Grant admitted he doesn’t remember working with Donald Trump particularly well, despite the fact that their paths crossed on the set of his 2002 film “Two Weeks Notice.”

“He played a bit part as himself in a romantic comedy I did with Sandra Bullock,” Grant explained. “But the fact is that I don’t really remember him very well. The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9 p.m.”

The bet was much more important to him than the future president’s visit, Grant said. “And I was completely focused on that. It’s quite a big bet. She didn’t believe I could do it, but I did it.”

“So I’m afraid Donald Trump didn’t really register,” Grant added. He did not reveal how he made the Warner Bros. chairman burst into tears.

Norton asked Grant if Trump was nice. “All I remember is that a day or two afterward I got a call to say, ‘You’ve been made a member of Trump National New York,’” the actor explained of his accidental golf club membership.

Trump also had a small cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” The movie filmed in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time. “Trump said OK,” the movie’s director Chris Columbus told Business Insider in 2020. “We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’”

Production agreed. Columbus went ahead and shot the scene, but wasn’t sure if the scene would make the final cut until the movie was tested with an audience. They reacted more positively than a crowd might today.

“People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” Columbus said. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Trump denied this, claiming that Columbus had “begged” him to appear in the film even though Trump “didn’t want to do it.”