Hughes Fire North of Santa Clarita Burns 5,000 Acres in Just 2 Hours

Though the Palisades and Eaton fires are still not fully contained two weeks after they first began, Southern California now has another blaze to worry about in the form of the Hughes fire north of Santa Clarita. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place.

After igniting due to unknown causes just before 11 a.m. PST on Wednesday, the latest rapidly spreading Los Angeles County wildfire has already burned 5,054 acres in just two hours’ time. It is currently at 0% containment.

In turn, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart reiterated that there is a Red Flag Alert currently in effect. After being designated as such early Monday morning, a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone has been established due to “a forecast for high winds and dry conditions creating high fire danger” citywide.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported 19,000 people are already under evacuation orders, with a further 15,000 being issued evacuation warnings, per The New York Times. Furthermore, the National Weather Service warns of a “critical risk of fire weather” for the region through Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Palisades fire has burned 23,448 acres at 68% containment while the Eaton fire is at 14,021 acres at 91% containment. In total, the various 2025 wildfires have reached 40,462 acres, killing at least 28 people and destroying 15,798 structures since they began on Jan. 7.