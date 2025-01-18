Donald Trump to Visit Los Angeles Wildfires Devastation in First Official Trip as President

Trump will be sworn in Monday and arrive late next week to survey the wildfires catastrophe

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump will visit the Los Angeles area to see the wildfire devastation, in what will mark his first official trip after his Monday inauguration, according to Saturday media reports.

Trump will arrive late next week, according to The Hill, which cites sources who spoke with its sister company NewsNation. The 47th president will be sworn in Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, a change from the traditional spot in front of the Capitol because of extreme cold temperatures in the forecast.

Donald Trump Gavin Newsom (Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Rages at 'Incompetent' Gavin 'Newscum' Over Los Angeles Wildfires: 'He Is to Blame for This'

Underlying the smoke an ash in the air, there will be spice: The President-elect has been fiercely critical of California’s leaders – with whom he will surely meet – over their response to the fires.

Trump raged at California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the wildfires that have swept through several of Los Angeles’ Westside and northern regions, including the Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Altadena, calling the Democrat “incompetent.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post 0n Jan. 8.

Bill Maher on LA Wildfires
Read Next
Bill Maher Blames Government Incompetence, 'Wokeness' for Response to L.A. Wildfires | Video

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments