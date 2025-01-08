Trump Rages at ‘Incompetent’ Gavin ‘Newscum’ Over Los Angeles Wildfires: ‘He Is to Blame for This’

President-elect Donald Trump raged at California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the wildfires that have swept through several of Los Angeles’ Westside and northern regions, including the Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Altadena, calling the Democrat “incompetent.”

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

He continued, stating the governor made political decisions that ultimately negatively impacted Angelenos: “He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

While continuing to drag Newsom, he also brought President Joe Biden into the conversation, referring to the politicians as the “Biden/Newscum Duo.”

“As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!” he said in another post. “No water in the hydrants, no money in FEMA. This is what Joe Biden is leaving me. Thanks Joe!”

He went on in final post: “The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country. In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

The Palisades Fire started late Tuesday morning in the ritzy neighborhood nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean, sparking a mass evacuation of an estimated 30,000 people from the celebrity enclave.

Hollywood productions were shut down entirely, including Max’s “Hacks,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place,” Apple TV+’s “Loot” and Peacock’s “Ted, all of which are produced by Universal Studio Group. Extreme Santa Ana winds continued to whip three major wildfires in the Los Angeles area Wednesday morning, with 80 mph gusts spreading destruction in the Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena, and to the north near Sylmar. Officials said more than 1,000 homes, businesses, schools and other buildings had burned, and two deaths were reported overnight.





