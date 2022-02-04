Hulu Delays ‘The Orville’ Season 3 Premiere to June, Releases Opening Scene (Video)

“The Orville” fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the third season of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi comedy.

“The Orville,” which is moving to Hulu for its third season (and adding “New Horizons” to its title) after airing the first two on Fox, will now premiere on June 2. But to hold fans over, Hulu released the opening scene on Friday, which you can watch above.

“We’ve always promised you a television experience that will make it worth the await, and we’re not wavering on that,” MacFarlane said on his Twitter account Friday. “We understand the frustration you’re feeling over more delays, so we want to give you a little taste of what’s to come. Here’s a sneak peek at the first few minutes of our season opener, and our new main title!”

Per Hulu, “Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.”

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

In July 2019, it was announced that the “Star Trek”-esque show would move from Fox to Hulu for its third season. At the time, an insider told TheWrap that “Orville” studio 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox Television) and MacFarlane worked closely with the broadcast network and streaming service to make the shift happen, as Fox had already renewed the series for Season 3 back in May of that year.