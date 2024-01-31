Hulu to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Hulu is joining Disney+ in crackindg down on password sharing.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the streamer wrote in an update to its subscriber agreement. A household is defined as a “collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

“We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement,” the update continues. “If we determine, in our sole discretion, that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement.”

Subscribers were notified of the change in an email sent on Wednesday.

The move comes after Disney+ updated its subscriber agreement with similar language.



Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in August that the company was “actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family.”

At the time, Iger said that Disney+ would “roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

Netflix was the first streamer to launch a password sharing crackdown, which has been rolling out globally over the past several months as part of an effort to bolster their ad-supported tier. That offering has surpassed 23 million monthly active users.

In addition to the limitations on account sharing, Hulu is also updating its dispute resolution policies to be more specific about the procedures for resolving disputes related to subscriptions and the platform’s services, as well as to offer the choice to opt out of resolving disputes through arbitration.

The updated terms of Hulu’s subscriber agreement took effect for new subscribers as of Jan. 25 and will take effect for prior and existing subscribers on March 14.

The full subscriber agreement is available to review here.